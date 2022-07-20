Woke and Broke: Leftist Netflix Has Lost Almost a Million Subscribers Since April

Every day, over eight thousand people unsubscribe from Netflix, and it’s no wonder: the streaming giant has become woke, preachy, and boring. But the news could have been even worse: Netflix was expecting to lose a staggering two million more subscribers by the end of June, and instead only lost nearly a million. Nevertheless, the overall prognosis is not good. As Elon Musk put it back in April: “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.” Yep.

Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings attributed the fact that the news wasn’t as bad as the company expected to just one show: “If there was a single thing, we might say ‘Stranger Things.’” But Netflix is now busy ruining their lone cash cow with wokeness as well, as PJM’s Matt Margolis reported Saturday; the show will now focus on a gay relationship between two main characters. And so Americans, bombarded by gay and trans agitprop, race-shaming, and baseless climate hysteria wherever they turn, are likely to keep on turning Netflix off, accelerating the slide that is already well underway. According to a Tuesday BBC report, “the company reported its first subscriber loss since 2011 in April, news that was followed by hundreds of job cuts and a sharp drop in its share price.” Meanwhile, “rivals are challenging its dominance, while price hikes have taken a toll.”

It couldn’t happen to a nicer Leftist corporate behemoth. Netflix’s losses are record-setting: “The subscriber losses reported on Tuesday were the biggest in the firm’s history, with the US and Canada home to the highest number of cancellations in the quarter, followed by Europe.” Netflix’s decline has been a long time coming. Back in 2020, Netflix’s Cuties glamorized pedophilia under the guise of providing what it called “a critical look on pressure society puts on young girls to act sexual.” Several months later, Netflix in season three of the animated Paradise P.D. featured an episode that, according to NewsBusters, was not only devoted to “attacking gun rights,” but was also “blasphemous against Christianity, featuring a video of a gun-wielding Jesus that turns into a porno.” Stunning and brave! Netflix did not, however, announce any plans to feature, say, a machete-wielding Muhammad who takes up with a nine-year-old Aisha, the prophet of Islam’s notorious child bride.

Then in October 2021, comedian Dave Chappelle came under fire from transgenders for a joke he made in a Netflix special. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended Chappelle until the heat got to be too much for him. Facing an employee walkout, Sarandos said, “I should have recognized the fact that a group of our employees was really hurting.” He continued his self-incrimination in a second interview, explaining: “I should have led with a lot more humanity. I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made.” The pain and hurt of conservative employees who are appalled at all of Netflix’s normalization of woke insanity is never considered, no doubt because Netflix doesn’t have any conservative employees.

Related: Not Having Lost Enough Subscribers Yet, Netflix to Premiere ‘How to Build a Sex Room’

Yet in response to the steady loss of subscribers, Netflix executives are showing no sign of acknowledging what caused the exodus. They’re not reevaluating their content or having second thoughts about their wokeness. They aren’t even bowing to the realities of the market enough to cut prices; instead, inexplicably, they’re raising them. “A ‘standard’ plan in the US -—which allows people in the same home to watch on two devices simultaneously — now costs $15.49, up from $14 in January and just $11 in 2019.”

Netflix isn’t going to go the way of Blockbuster Video anytime soon. It still has 220 million subscribers, far more than any of its competitors. But its growth has slowed down significantly, and its “share price has dropped more than 60% so far this year, as investors sour on its prospects.”

Guy Bisson, executive director at Ampere Analysis, which provides metrics about streaming services, said that Netflix is “increasingly competing for that generalist audience, so the breadth of content that is needed becomes much wider and that’s why I think people are saying ‘there’s now a lot of stuff I don’t like.’ It’s a very big challenge.” Yet instead of widening the breadth of its content, Netflix continues to narrow it, increasingly limiting its appeal to woke Leftists who are happy with the politicization of everything and the presence of Leftist propaganda essentially everywhere, even in what is supposed to be light entertainment. Eric Steinberg of Whip Media analyzed Netflix’s predicament and said succinctly that the streaming service needs “more frequent hits,” but they’re not likely to be in the offing as long as Netflix continues to prioritize slipping Leftist messaging into everything instead of focusing on providing quality programming.

Will Netflix ultimately acknowledge the obvious and reverse course? Unlikely. These companies exist to engage in social engineering, and only secondarily to turn a profit. And if every streaming service is as woke as every other one, viewers will simply have no choice. But patriots can do the right thing now: if you haven’t already done so, cancel Netflix.