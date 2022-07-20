How Much Longer Can America Take Dementia Joe?

You know, Joe Biden says and does a lot of stupid things. We laugh when he wanders aimlessly, shakes hands with someone no one else can see, or conjures up a word salad that linguists could spend years trying to decipher without any luck. We laugh on the outside, but inside it’s frightening.

And no one can say they weren’t warned. Conservative media raised questions about his mental capacity all throughout the 2020 campaign. Trump even cut an ad questioning Biden’s cognitive health.

The warning signs have been there for years. The COVID pandemic put Biden in the unique position where he could spend much of the campaign hiding it from the public.

But we all knew.

On Wednesday, he seemed to outdo himself when he bizarrely claimed he had cancer. He was in Massachusetts with some message about climate change when he said that his mother had used windshield wipers to “get literally the oil slick off the window,” which is “why I and so damn many other people have cancer.”

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer."

Forgetting the fact that what he said made no sense, the White House had to issue a statement denying that Joe Biden currently has cancer.

After his "I and so many damn people have cancer" remark, the @WhiteHouse was quick to clarify that @JoeBiden has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed, but remains a "healthy" 79-year old

This sadly has become the norm during the Biden administration. Biden says something ridiculous, and the White House scrambles to correct the record or revise official transcripts. For a sitting president to unintentionally suggest that he has cancer is a big deal, yet it is hardly the worst thing he’s done.

In March, Biden quite literally said that NATO would respond to a chemical attack by Russia on Ukraine with a chemical attack on Russia.

“If chemical weapons were used in Ukraine, would that trigger a military response from NATO?” Cecilia Vega of ABC News asked Biden during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“It would re- — it would trigger a response in kind,” he said, “whether or not — you’re asking whether NATO would cross; we’d make that decision at the time.”

Days later, Biden was in Warsaw, Poland, meeting with American troops from the 82nd Airborne Division for what should have been a harmless photo-op—and almost started World War III when he told our troops they’d be going into Ukraine. “And you’re gonna see when you’re there, suh- suh- some of you have been there, you’re gonna see, you’re gonna see women, young people standin’, standin’ in the middle, in the front of a damn tank, just sayin’ ‘I’m not leavin’. I’m holdin’ my ground.’ They’re incredible.”

The White House was forced to issue an embarrassing correction, clarifying that U.S. troops would not be going into Ukraine.

Trump supporters knew that Joe Biden couldn’t handle the presidency—and I suspect that many of those who voted for Biden did too. They were just too concerned about their side winning to care about the consequences of having a man clearly in cognitive decline in the most powerful position in the world. In just a few months, he’s gone from nearly starting a world war to saying he has a potentially fatal disease.

How much more of this can America take?