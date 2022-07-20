Anti-Biden PAC Targets Kamala Harris and Maxine Waters for Supporting BLM Riots

The Committee to Defeat the President, an anti-Biden super PAC, is using tactics that the radical Left has weaponized against Donald Trump to target two extremist Democrats. The Democratic Party, led by Clinton lawyer and “Russia collusion” peddler Marc Elias, has continually attacked Trump and other leading Republicans, so the Committee is throwing the Democrats’ severe misconduct back in their faces.

The PAC’s attorney Dan Backer said, “It has been very frustrating to watch Marc Elias petition the nation’s attorneys general to keep President Trump off the ballot because of the ‘insurrection.'” The Left has used the court system in similar ways to target other Republicans and attempt to keep them off the ballot. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has had to defend herself in court against an effort to remove her from the ballot based on her actions on Jan. 6, 2021, while in North Carolina, a judge quashed a similar attempt to remove Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) from the ballot.

In response to the election lawfare from the Left, the PAC is contesting the behavior of Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.). According to Backer, states need to hold both Harris and Waters to the same standard that the Left is trying to impose on Trump and other Republicans.

Committee Chairman Ted Harvey agrees. “It’s about time that Kamala Harris and Maxine Waters were held accountable for the Black Lives Matter riots that brought crime and chaos to America,” he said. “Democrats who explicitly incite insurgency should not be allowed to run for federal office. By holding them accountable, the Committee to Defeat the President is using the same tactics weaponized by the radical Left against Donald Trump, except there is real fire here—not just the fake smoke of Russian collusion.”

The PAC calls on the nation’s secretaries of state to take action against Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming the Democrat “aided and encouraged an insurrection” by supporting the Black Lives Matter riots publicly and repeatedly in recent years. According to letters addressed to the secretaries of state of all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., Harris violated her oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States, putting American lives at risk for Democrats’ political gain. “Encouraging people to engage in violent conduct because you want to win an election is egregious,” Backer emphasized.

In 2020, Harris openly supported a bail fund that released rioters who committed actual crimes. In an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show during the campaign, the host asked her about the “protests” that had caused millions in damage and killed several people. She said, “They’re not going to stop. This is a movement. I am telling you they are not going to stop. And everyone beware. Because they’re not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that on both levels. They’re not going to let up, and they should not.”

This statement was a shocking endorsement of the chaos nationwide, and even Colbert looked surprised. The Committee argues that Harris is now “constitutionally ineligible under the Fourteenth Amendment to run for federal office,” urging dozens of state officials to bar her from the 2024 vice presidential ballot.

The Committee is also requesting that the California Secretary of State hold Waters, who participated in a BLM protest and encouraged the mob to stay on the streets and fight, accountable for her actions. According to the Committee, Waters should also be barred from the ballot.

California-based attorney Phillip Mauriello Jr., who is working with the PAC on the Waters complaint, said, “Democrats have set the standard attempting to get Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn removed from the ballot. Maxine Waters has been prompting her supporters to respond in aggressive and even violent ways for years. She has become even more outspoken in this behavior since President Trump was elected.”

He continued, “Conservatives need to learn to play offense more. Maxine Waters has earned this complaint with her behavior. There is an idea that conservatives will just take it, and that needs to change.”

Turnabout is fair play. It remains to be seen if the Committee’s petitions will receive a fair hearing.