Buttigieg on Biden’s Mental Fitness: 'I'm Glad To Have a President Who Can Ride a Bicycle'

Rep. Troy Nehls questioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on President Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

.@RepTroyNehls questions President Biden's mental state and asks about implementing 25th Amendment: "He falls off bicycles." @SecretaryPete: "I’m glad to have a President who can ride a bicycle. I will look beyond the insulting nature of that question." pic.twitter.com/50F7LrrO8X — CSPAN (@cspan) July 19, 2022

Nehls asked the transportation secretary, “Could you please describe America to me in one single word? What would that be…”

”Well, for me, I guess home,” Buttigieg answered.

The representative then asked Buttigieg if he could read a quote from Biden out loud. Nehls’ aides held up a poster with a quote from Biden that read, “AMERICA’S A NATION THAT CAN BE DEFINED IN A SINGLE WORD: AWDSMFAFOOTHIMAAAFOOTAFOOTWHSCUSEME.”

Buttigieg quickly dismissed the question and stated, “I’m not in the habit of trying to read transcriptions.”

Nehls then pointed out all of Biden’s biffs and gaffes over his presidency, including Biden falling off of his bike.

“I’m glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle,” Buttigieg responded.

That was an interesting defense considering that Biden’s bicycle riding skills are subpar at best. After all, he fell off the bike after he stopped.

Joe Biden Immediately Beelines to Little Girl After He Falls Off His Bike. pic.twitter.com/RcP5B2s7rB — catranchdream🇨🇦🩸😤 (@catranchdream) July 12, 2022

The main point that Nehls made was that Buttigieg was quick to question whether or not former President Donald Trump was mentally fit for the presidency, but when Biden’s mental fitness is questioned then suddenly the question is seemingly unthinkable to those on the Left.

The congressman asked Buttigieg if the 25th Amendment was ever discussed with any members of Biden’s cabinet. Buttigieg quickly denied that any conversations took place.

“Of course not,” Buttigieg responded. “The President of the United States is as vigorous a colleague or boss as I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

The only thing that his answers demonstrate is that Buttigieg can improvise and lie on the spot with a straight face. “Vigorous” is hardly a term that can describe Biden. Unless one is describing the way he smells little girls’ hair.

The 25th Amendment would allow for the removal of Biden from the presidency and was advocated by the Democrats to remove Trump during the January 6 riots. Biden, however, seems to be untouchable to the Democrats even though it’s very apparent that the formaldehyde is no longer working for the geriatric president. He is going to need something a little stronger to preserve him through his term. Until then, under the Biden Administration, America can be summed up in one word: AWDSMFAFOOTHIMAAAFOOTAFOOTWHSCUSEME.