News & Politics

Biden Biffs It Again: Appears to Shake Hands With No One

By Mitch Picasso Jul 14, 2022 5:38 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, and Herzog awarded Biden with the Presidential Medal of Honor.

The qualifications must be astoundingly low to receive such an award. Was the medal awarded for highest inflation since 1981? Or maybe it was for the lowest approval ratings? Maybe it was an award for sending crude oil to communist China during the highest gas prices in years?

Whatever the reason may be, Israel gave him an award for something. What followed was baffling.

Herzog pointed Biden to his seat, and Biden promptly turned around and stuck his hand out as if to shake someone’s hand.

Looks like the formaldehyde is wearing off and Ol’ Joe is losing it — more like continuing to lose it.

Some might defend Biden and say that perhaps he was gesturing to his seat, but you can see Herzog quickly walk over to Biden to guide him. Let’s face it: this is not the first time Biden has biffed it on the world stage.

Let’s not forget when Biden fell up the stairs.

Or when he missed his mark and kept walking on the White House lawn.

Or when he wandered off during the First Lady’s speech.

Or that other time he wandered off and had to be brought back by the Easter Bunny. Yes. The Easter Bunny.

How about that time when he fell off his bike after he had already stopped?

And most recently, like something out of Anchorman, Biden read his teleprompter straight through. “Repeat the line,” he said.

It’s safe to assume that Biden was acting as he always does: without a thought in his mind. Imagine if Trump committed just one of any of these gaffes? The mainstream media would have had it on loop 24/7, yet Biden continues to biff it and not a word from the left.

Mitch Picasso

Mitch Picasso is a writer and blogger. He writes for PJ Media and is also a contributor at the Daily Caller. He also blogs on philosophy, theology and apologetics at thomisticthought.com. He is currently attending Southern Evangelical Seminary.

Tags: ISRAEL BIDEN ADMINISTRATION BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice