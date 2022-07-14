Biden Biffs It Again: Appears to Shake Hands With No One

joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, and Herzog awarded Biden with the Presidential Medal of Honor.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog bestows the Medal of Honor, Israel's highest award, on Joe Biden in a ceremony held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/wUMpaqAtdJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2022

The qualifications must be astoundingly low to receive such an award. Was the medal awarded for highest inflation since 1981? Or maybe it was for the lowest approval ratings? Maybe it was an award for sending crude oil to communist China during the highest gas prices in years?

Whatever the reason may be, Israel gave him an award for something. What followed was baffling.

Herzog pointed Biden to his seat, and Biden promptly turned around and stuck his hand out as if to shake someone’s hand.

"His fitness, his vigor, is beyond question." — Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain pic.twitter.com/kzNkCwlMZN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2022

Looks like the formaldehyde is wearing off and Ol’ Joe is losing it — more like continuing to lose it.

Some might defend Biden and say that perhaps he was gesturing to his seat, but you can see Herzog quickly walk over to Biden to guide him. Let’s face it: this is not the first time Biden has biffed it on the world stage.

Let’s not forget when Biden fell up the stairs.

WATCH: President Joe Biden stumbles and falls up the stairs while boarding Air Force One pic.twitter.com/1m7tecpsxc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 19, 2021

Or when he missed his mark and kept walking on the White House lawn.

Biden ignores Secret Service agent who tries to get him to follow path to White House https://t.co/BMBhXulmsC — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 12, 2021

Or when he wandered off during the First Lady’s speech.

A confused-looking Joe Biden wanders off during his wife’s speech pic.twitter.com/my7GrOj4uo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 10, 2021

Or that other time he wandered off and had to be brought back by the Easter Bunny. Yes. The Easter Bunny.

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

How about that time when he fell off his bike after he had already stopped?

Joe Biden Immediately Beelines to Little Girl After He Falls Off His Bike. pic.twitter.com/RcP5B2s7rB — catranchdream🇨🇦🩸😤 (@catranchdream) July 12, 2022

And most recently, like something out of Anchorman, Biden read his teleprompter straight through. “Repeat the line,” he said.

Joe Biden reads teleprompter script "repeat the line" instead of saying the line again. pic.twitter.com/BIdASgRtmj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 8, 2022

It’s safe to assume that Biden was acting as he always does: without a thought in his mind. Imagine if Trump committed just one of any of these gaffes? The mainstream media would have had it on loop 24/7, yet Biden continues to biff it and not a word from the left.