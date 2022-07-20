Shocker! School Employee Who Promotes LGBT Training for Kids Arrested for Pedophilia

Three Michigan men were arrested after trying to meet a child for “immoral purposes” and using a computer to commit a crime. The “child” was actually law enforcement from several agencies.

One of the men, 41-year-old Eric Rohman, is an employee in the Mt. Pleasant Public School System, although it’s not clear what his position is.

Rohman has been out, loud, and proud in his support for LGBT training for school kids. He recently spoke out at a school board meeting decked out in his best BLM t-shirt.

“My name is Eric Rohman. I am a resident, townie, taxpayer, vaccinated, and functioning graduate of this high school, class of 1999, proud member of the LGBTQIA community, and an employee of Mt. Pleasant public schools,” he said, introducing himself.

Referring to students and the LGBT movement, Rohman said, “I can tell you this, they are hungry for knowledge. They are so hungry for knowledge that despite your words, your wishes, your values, they will learn on their own. They’re gonna do it anyway, no matter what you say or do.”

Was he mocking parents who aren’t really down with grooming? Watch the brief video and decide for yourself.

Eric Rohman, a Mt. Pleasant #Michigan public school employee, has been arrested for being a pedophile. He’d hoped to meet up with a child for ‘sex’ but met police instead. Here he is staunchly advocating for LGBT curricula and mocking parents at a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/1f1w9HXMoN — Frankie Stockes – Reporter (@stockes76) July 19, 2022

Where have we seen groomers in our schools before? Here, here, here, and here, to name a few examples.

Let’s not forget that our schools’ libraries have pedo-porn books available for kids to read. Just don’t point it out at a school board meeting, or you’ll be cut off, like this mama bear below.

GRAPHIC WARNING

The good part is this: Virginia elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor. Youngkin won after stepping up against the wokesters on the left. On Long Island, N.Y., a region that frequently leans blue, Republicans won four out of four races the same night. Hopefully, in November, America will vote the woke progressives into the history books, and we won’t have to worry about groomers roaming the same school halls as our kids.