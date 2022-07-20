When It Comes to U.S. Energy Policy, Progressives Are Running the Show

The Biden White House has become the most progressive administration at least in recent memory, maybe for all time. One of the areas where we see this the most is in energy policy.

Joe Biden has allowed the far left to run the show on energy policy from day one. Biden campaigned on a promise to “transition” the U.S. “from the oil industry,” and on the first day of his administration, he signed an executive order making the “climate crisis” a priority.

The administration has cut domestic oil production at every turn, reaching the point where he has gone to Saudi Arabia to beg the ruling family there to increase production. This is a major about-face from the traditional energy policy in the U.S.

“To date, Biden is the only president in modern history not to have held a single oil and gas lease sale on federal lands despite clear direction from Congress to do so quarterly,” wrote The Heritage Foundation’s Katie Tubb last month.

The administration doubles down on “green energy” and “battling climate change” while breaking the kneecaps of industries that create thousands of jobs for hardworking Americans. And the American people suffer while the progressive left drives energy policy.

“The multiple, clear signals coming from Washington, DC have succeeded: American oil and gas production is down and not rebounding anytime soon,” writes Daniel Turner at Spectator World. “Consequently, prices remain high. The administration has taken to bragging about prices coming down, but a gallon of gas still costs over $2 more than it did the day this administration took power.”

Turner also points out that the only decrease in gas prices over the past few months has come as a result of decreased demand. We might see even lower prices as a result, but that relief would come as the sign of a recession.

White House energy advisor Amos Hochstein has gone on record saying that the U.S. needs to “accelerate the transition” to renewable energy that the American power grid isn’t ready for. We may be prime to abandon fossil fuels one day, but not anytime soon.

In the meantime, we need to keep producing oil and natural gas so that Americans can afford to drive their cars, heat their homes, and feed their families. Instead, Biden is declaring a climate emergency, and his administration is pushing an agenda that will hurt the country long before it will help anyone.

“The President’s policies seem deeply out of touch,” writes Erick Erickson. “They are out of touch with most Americans but deeply in touch with the white progressive left. Democrats know they’ve lost the middle. Now, they are just hoping to placate the left, so while they lose in November, they minimize their losses.”

The progressive elites in the Democratic Party have committed themselves to use the full force of government to mold energy and economic policies to their wishes. They’re abandoning the free market in order to dictate, which is what progressives do. And they’re sure to pay the price in November and in 2024.