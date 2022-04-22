The Morning Briefing: Jill Biden's Criminal Elder Abuse Is Going to Ruin Us All

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The man alone in a cranberry field worries not about the price of galoshes.

It’s important to keep reminding ourselves that we are, in fact, not crazy. After all, we’re living in a time when the seemingly pervasive mainstream media keeps insisting that what we can plainly see with our eyes and hear with our ears isn’t really happening.

We knew during the 2020 presidential campaign that Joe Biden was in decline. It was difficult to get a bead on exactly how mushy his brain had gotten for a couple of reasons. The first is that even at the peak of his mental acuity when he was younger, Joe Biden was far from being the sharpest tool in the shed. The second is that the pandemic gave his handlers and his nakedly ambitious wife an opportunity to hide him in his basement for most of the campaign.

Once he was installed in the Oval Office it wasn’t that easy to keep Ol’ Gropes away from the eyes of the public anymore. There are two kinds of eyes that have been watching him for the past 15 months: those that are greatly disturbed by what we see and those that keep deluding themselves into thinking Grandpa Joe is just fine. As we have seen time and again, the hacks in the MSM are willing to rush in and explain away Biden’s ever-more embarrassing behavior.

Matt wrote about Biden’s latest trip to the Land of Confusion, which was a real doozy:

How much more evidence do you need that Joe Biden doesn’t know what’s going on around him? On Thursday morning, Biden was asked by a reporter about Title 42, the Trump-era pandemic restriction allowing agents to expel migrants at the border over health concerns, and he apparently confused it with the recent ruling that the federal transportation mask mandate was unlawful. “On Title 42, sir, are you considering delaying lifting Title 42?” “No, what I’m considering is continuing to hear from my, uh, my, first of all, there’s going to be an appeal by the Justice Department,” he said, in reference to the mask mandate.

He’s jumbling two things here that aren’t remotely connected, which makes it disturbing enough. If he would have caught himself and gotten back on track it would have merely been a bad situation. Sadly, when Biden takes these mental detours he rarely gets back to the main road.

More from Matt:

As if getting Title 42 and the mask mandate confused wasn’t enough, from there, Biden’s word salad gets even worse. “Because as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where if in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42 that we’d be able to do that,” he said. “But there has been no decision on extending Title 42, Thank you.”

During the campaign, I kept mentioning that Biden must not have anyone who really loves him. I was mostly talking about his wife, of course. The United States is being subjected to this misery because Jill Biden is power-hungry and wasn’t in a position to grab any herself. She doesn’t care how history remembers her husband’s presidency

Related: Jill Biden Should Be Arrested for Elder Abuse

She has no qualms whatsoever about seeing her husband humiliate himself in public as he did when his old buddy Barack came back to the White House and left him wandering around looking for a friend.

DOCTOR Jill is perfectly content to let Joe finish his long career falling apart on television just so she can have everyone in Washington suck up to her while she’s keeping the evil teachers’ unions in bed with the President of the United States.

We’re now suffering the consequences of Jill Biden’s lust for power and the spotlight. Most of us are anyway. DOCTOR Jill is shielded from such things, being American political royalty and all.

Let’s hope she doesn’t get too addicted to the havoc she’s wreaking.

Everything Isn’t Awful

I’m of Polish descent. There can never be too many pickles.

This pickle pizza is kind of a big dill! https://t.co/Lxx54a43fU pic.twitter.com/goRxCisqyi — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 22, 2022

PJ Media

[All-Access] ‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser Free-for-All #1: Comedy Dead Pool Time!

VodkaPundit. Sabato: Republicans ‘Favorites’ to Take Senate

Party of Youth and Diversity update. Don’t These People Ever Go Away? Now Bernie Wants to Run Again in 2024

Tulsi Gabbard Clown Slaps Mollycoddle Romney Over ‘Treasonous Lies’ Quip

Spotify Parts Ways With the Obamas

Raphael Warnock Promised Congressional ‘Activism,’ But His Campaign Ad Highlights How Little He’s Done

Yeah…no. Texas Democrat: ‘If Jesus Were Alive Today,’ He’d Be Called a Woke Socialist Groomer

Raphael Warnock Promised Congressional ‘Activism,’ But His Campaign Ad Highlights How Little He’s Done

Complaint Alleges Over 300,000 ‘Unverified’ Votes in Fulton County, Georgia in 2020

Get a Load of Dr. Fauci’s Office in What May Be His Last CNN+ Interview

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. BREAKING: CNN+ Shutting Down Less Than a Month After Launch

Activist Group Bursts Florida ‘Bubble’ — Rallies to End Health Mandates Once and for All

Things Just Got Real in Elon Musk’s Attempt to Buy Twitter

What Would ‘Victory’ Look Like in Ukraine?

Will the 2022 Red Wave Hit Oregon, or Will the Powers That Be Dodge Accountability Again?

WATCH: Biden Makes Another Embarrassing Flub

The Fate of Julian Assange Is Now in the Hands of Britain’s Interior Minister

We Can’t Trust the Media to Be Fair, So What Do We Do?

Townhall Mothership

Lock him up. Fauci’s Complaints on ‘Dangerous Precedent’ of Mask Mandate Ruling Exposes a Disturbing Sense of Entitlement

Is Disney About to Fire Its CEO?

We Now Know Why Dwayne Haskins Was Walking on a Major Highway on the Day He Was Killed

Abandon ship! Yet Another Major Staffer for Kamala Harris is Leaving, and It’s The Biggest One Yet

Crime rates drop after prosecutor focuses on repeat violent offenders

Cam&Co. Gun control activists already panicking over SCOTUS carry case

Third Way director keeps pushing BS study

BLM New York leader: Eric Adams is a “white man in blackface,” you know — and he’s deflecting his failures

Brian Stelter: Sometimes I see Libs of Tik Tok videos and think ‘This doesn’t seem right for five-year-olds to learn’ (Update)

Secret Service: No idea who visits Biden in Delaware

Taylor Lorenz Is Not the Only Problem – Washington Post Cannot Keep Its Own Story Straight

Superintendent Proudly Declares His District Is Using Critical Race Theory in the Classroom

Former Intel Officials Use Russia as Excuse to Declare Big Tech Censorship Vital to National Security

‘This is savage’: S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem drags Biden into CNN+ producer’s request for sensitivity during this difficult time

Fox News graphic marking demise of CNN+ is *chef’s kiss* (and the RIP includes Chris Wallace)

Art critic exposes Townhall as part of the far-right-wing all-white ethno-nationalist Republican Party

VIP

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #37: New Format, Old Livers

Solving the Groomer School Problem Is Easy. Keep Calm and Sue Everyone!

Let’s Look Back on Some of Biden’s Gaffes This Year

The Mom Advice You Need to Get Through Puberty With Daughters

Trump’s Interview With Piers Morgan Exposes His Key Weakness in 2024

What Was Russia Doing Digging in the Dirt in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone?

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guests Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

Jenna Bush Hager Taps Ben Spector As President Of Film & Television For Her Universal Studio Group-Based Company

The Best Way to Care for Your Cast Iron Is to Actually Use It

Monkeys Love Their Alcohol

Reduct This

Should You Keep Trying Different SSRIs or Is It Time For a Good, Old-Fashioned Exorcism?: https://t.co/FslM3EOLFB pic.twitter.com/btVnzSS0kM — Reductress (@Reductress) April 20, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Let this carry you with laughter into your weekend. I’ll probably repost this at least once a year.