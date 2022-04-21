Complaint Alleges Over 300,000 ‘Unverified’ Votes in Fulton County, Georgia in 2020

According to a new complaint to the Georgia State Election Board, more than 300,000 ballots are alleged to have been “unreliably recorded on unverified early voting poll closing tapes in Fulton County, Georgia in the 2020 election,” reports Just the News.

David Cross of Election Truth in Georgia filed the complaint on March 28.

The complaint alleges that “Fulton County’s Advance Voting poll closing tapes are a fraudulent, un-certified, unsigned, and un-checked false representation of over 311,000 ballots that no court could legally accept.”

Joe Biden’s state-certified margin of victory in the state was only 11,779 votes.

This comes on the heels of a recent report from Just the News indicating that at least 36 memory cards had to be prematurely removed from Dominion Voting System tabulation machines, “raising new concerns about chain of custody and belatedly discovered memory cards.”

The new complaint accuses Fulton County of violating state law “regarding the closing of ballot scanner polls and tampering with ballot scanners,” as seals had broken and flashcards were removed at the end of early voting on Oct. 30, 2020.

“Each flashcard is supposed to be used for only one specific tabulator and is not supposed to be removed until 7 p.m. on election night,” explains Just the News. “Under state law, at least three copies of each poll tape with the total number of ballots stored on the flashcard must be printed, and three witnesses must sign each copy for verification or explain in writing why they will not.”

However, there were 148 flashcards for Fulton County’s early voting in 2020. But, in response to an open records request, “the county produced 138 poll tapes, 136 of which were not signed, meaning the identities of the persons who checked the ballot numbers are unknown.” The poll tapes showed that flashcards “were closed on 12 different ballot scanners,” violating state law.

According to independent investigative journalist Kevin Moncla, Fulton County “removed the flashcards from 109 tabulators and closed them out on different machines, and it leaves them wide open — unsecure and open to manipulation.”

“If those flashcards were put into another machine, then we would never know it,” he added. “They could have scanned — added additional votes, and we would have no idea.”

Moncla insists that Fulton County “had enough tabulators to supply both early voting and Election Day. And there was no reason to swap the tabulators out — to take the cards out. They had plenty to do both.”

The Georgia State Election Board has yet to respond to the complaint.