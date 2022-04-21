Podcasts

[All-Access] 'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser Free-for-All #1: Comedy Dead Pool Time!

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 21, 2022 8:59 PM ET

We finally did it. Kevin and I have been kicking around the idea of doing an all-access podcast for several months, we were just distracted by life issues. When I say “life issues” I mean the proximity of cocktails.

Mmmm…cocktails.

“Unwoke” began as a podcast for our VIP members, then turned into a comedy tour, which kicked off with a few shows at the end of 2021. We’re working on dates for this year now.

As veteran stand-up comics (we met while doing shows for U.S. troops in the South Pacific), Kevin and I are dedicated to the preservation of free speech and the right to act foolishly at any age. Wokeness be damned, we’re here to say what we want and have fun doing it. Now everyone will have a chance to hang out with us at the top of the show. This is a work in progress but people do tend to have fun around us.

We are always going to have plenty of excellent free content for you but should you decide to take a trip over to the VIP side and see what we are up to you can subscribe here using the promo code UNWOKE for a 25% discount.

Enjoy and we hope to see you again next week!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
