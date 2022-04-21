[All-Access] 'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser Free-for-All #1: Comedy Dead Pool Time!

We finally did it. Kevin and I have been kicking around the idea of doing an all-access podcast for several months, we were just distracted by life issues. When I say “life issues” I mean the proximity of cocktails.

Mmmm…cocktails.

via GIPHY

“Unwoke” began as a podcast for our VIP members, then turned into a comedy tour, which kicked off with a few shows at the end of 2021. We’re working on dates for this year now.

As veteran stand-up comics (we met while doing shows for U.S. troops in the South Pacific), Kevin and I are dedicated to the preservation of free speech and the right to act foolishly at any age. Wokeness be damned, we’re here to say what we want and have fun doing it. Now everyone will have a chance to hang out with us at the top of the show. This is a work in progress but people do tend to have fun around us.

We are always going to have plenty of excellent free content for you but should you decide to take a trip over to the VIP side and see what we are up to you can subscribe here using the promo code UNWOKE for a 25% discount.

Enjoy and we hope to see you again next week!