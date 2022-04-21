Tulsi Gabbard Clown Slaps Mollycoddle Romney Over "Treasonous Lies" Quip

Ouch! That smackdown “thwack” you hear is the sound of former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard introducing the back of her hand to the side of Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) fragile, empty head.

Gabbard releases cease and desist letter to Romney over ‘treasonous lies’ accusation #JustTheNews https://t.co/3EZWdIE248 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) April 21, 2022

Gabbard’s lawyers sent Romney a cease-and-desist letter over his accusations that Gabbard, a U.S. Army National Guard Reserve Major, was “parroting false Russian propaganda” and “spreading “treasonous lies.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Tulsi Gabbard joined the Army National Guard shortly after 9/11. She volunteered to deploy to Iraq with the 29th Brigade Combat Team. Milquetoast Romney and his magic underwear have never served a day.

Gabbard posted the legal document on social media. It includes the following;

On March 13, 2022, you tweeted the following: “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian

propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.”1 Your tweet had no surrounding context and was not part of a broader conversation. Your accusation that Representative Gabbard, a combat veteran and current military officer, has engaged in “treasonous” activity is completely false, a fact of which you were well aware when you made your claim. And as explained below, your accusation that Representative Gabbard lied also has no basis in fact.

Romney got lippy after Gabbard posted a video calling for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war in order to secure bio labs located in Ukraine. She also mentioned that the labs are funded by the United States. The legal document references that as well.

While your tweet lacked any context, we surmise that your tweet was made in reference

to a video Representative Gabbard published on Twitter that same day. In her video,

Representative Gabbard called for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine so that any biological laboratories in Ukraine could be secured. In her video, Representative Gabbard discussed United States government reports regarding American-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine and opined on the danger potentially posed by these laboratories. Representative Gabbard also generally criticized the United States government’s ongoing funding of laboratories engaged in experimental research on pathogens both in the U.S. and foreign countries because such pathogens may escape and result in new pandemics—threatening the health and wellbeing of citizens of the U.S. as well as people around the world.

Lickspittle Romney, ever the swamp-dweller, took offense to the notion that the U.S. might be funding bio labs in Ukraine and lashed out at Gabbard on Twitter.

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

Gabbard was quick to punch back and much harder.

.@MittRomney, you have called me a ‘treasonous liar’ for stating the fact that “there are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world” and therefore must be secured in order to prevent new pandemics. Bizarrely, … — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 14, 2022

So who is right? Are there U.S.-funded bio labs in Ukraine that need to be secured? According to the Department of Defense (DOD), the answer is yes.

The DOD was quick to mention that the bio labs are not being used to produce weapons (wink wink): “Russia propagates disinformation aimed at BTRP’s laboratory and capacity building efforts in former Soviet Union countries—falsely claiming that the U.S. Department of Defense support is used to develop biological weapons.”

The legal document concludes by offering Romney a way out, specifically to take down his accusations and not repeat them, lest a legal case of “defamation” goes forward against him. He has until April 27 to make a move. He has not yet mentioned his intentions.

Gabbard’s political leanings have recently taken somewhat of a right turn. She spoke at CPAC 2022 and is rumored to be on Trump’s list of VP candidates, should he choose to run (wink wink).