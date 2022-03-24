Tulsi Gabbard Roasts Ketanji Jackson's Inability to Define ‘Woman’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been widely mocked by the right for saying she couldn’t define what a “woman” is because she isn’t a biologist, but she’s also getting mocked from the left.

On Thursday, former congresswoman and Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard blasted Jackson, saying that if she can’t define what a woman is, she can’t protect the rights of women.

“In order to have a Supreme Court committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including women, every justice needs to understand there is such a thing as a woman, as distinct from a man,” Gabbard said on Twitter. “Yet when asked to define the word ‘woman,’ Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said, ‘I don’t know.'”

“The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Biden in large part because she is a woman,” she added.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) agreed with Tulsi. “Exactly right,” he said, retweeting her. “The fact Judge Jackson was unable to answer the question ‘What is a woman?’ is unbelievable.”

Jackson infamously insisted she wasn’t qualified to define what a woman is Tuesday night while being questioned by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

“Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’” Blackburn asked.

“Can I provide a definition? No. I can’t,” Jackson responded.

“You can’t?”

“Not in this context,” Jackson said. “I’m not a biologist.”