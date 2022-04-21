Raphael Warnock Promised Congressional 'Activism,' But His Campaign Ad Highlights How Little He's Done

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the far-left pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King once took the pulpit, skated into the Senate in 2021 in the weirdest election ever.

First of all, there was the 2020 special election to fulfill the remainder of Johnny Isakson’s term. He and then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler faced off against a whopping 20 other candidates.

During the campaign, Warnock took every far-left position he could. Allegations that he ran over his wife’s foot before their divorce popped up, and a sermon clip surfaced in which he preached, “America, nobody can serve God and the military.” Yet somehow, he emerged in the top two in a crowded field.

And then there was his runoff with Loeffler on Jan. 5, 2021. Though the events of the next day overshadowed that election, the Georgia Senate runoff was a history-making event. Over 750,000 Georgia voters who voted Republican in the November general election didn’t turn out for the runoff, and many of them stayed home because of their belief that the Democrats stole the November election. If just a fraction of those voters had bothered to show up — just 93,273 — Loeffler would still be one of Georgia’s senators, and the GOP would have a majority.

Alas, that didn’t happen. But during his campaign, Warnock promised to bring the same activist fight to Capitol Hill that he brought to various demonstrations over the years. He even bragged about being arrested in Washington, D.C. during an anti-Trump protest in 2017.

Related: Stacey Abrams Has Taken Her Personal Grievances All the Way to the Bank

“I want to give the U.S. Capitol Police the honor of escorting me one more time to my new office as the next United States senator for the state of Georgia, so I can turn my activism and agitation into legislation, my protests into public policy,” he told a group of pastors on the campaign trail, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

“I’ve spent my career trying to make a difference,” he continued, “registering hundreds of thousands of voters. I stood up even to the point of engaging in civil disobedience. I think people have had enough of politicians who are so focused on the next election, they are not thinking about the next generation.”

Funny how times change. Rev. “I can turn my activism and agitation into legislation” Warnock has turned into Sen. “I’m not a magician” Warnock.

His campaign released an ad on Wednesday that highlights a few dubious accomplishments, but the focus of the ad is Warnock admitting that he hasn’t been able to change all that much during his time in the Senate.

Raphael Warnock, not a magician https://t.co/EaFdM8gNi9 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 20, 2022

The transcript of the 30-second spot reads, “I’m Raphael Warnock. I’m a dad, a senator, a pastor, but a magician, I’m not. So in just a year in the Senate, did I think I could fix Washington? Of course not. But every day I focused on what I could do for our state: creating jobs, fixing infrastructure, expanding healthcare. I approved this message because that’s not magic. That’s doing the job for Georgia.”

I’d love to see an accounting of just how many jobs Warnock has created. And let’s not forget that his infrastructure and healthcare claims are just more big government programs that Democrats like him love. So much for “activism and agitation.”

Right-thinking Georgians can only hope (and pray) that Warnock will become one of the many victims of the red wave that’s sure to come this November.