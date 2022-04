The big week is finally here: Kevin and I are sharing ourselves on both sides of the paywall.

via GIPHY

Worry not, dear VIP friends, you will still get the meatiest and least woke content. We just thought we’d give the other side a little teaser and maybe have them join us over here.

We’ve got testicle tanning, the rejection of communism, and how I’d shoot at various home invaders here for you this week.

See? We give you the best stuff.

Enjoy!