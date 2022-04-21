WATCH: Biden Makes Another Embarrassing Flub

How much more evidence do you need that Joe Biden doesn’t know what’s going on around him?

On Thursday morning, Biden was asked by a reporter about Title 42, the Trump-era pandemic restriction allowing agents to expel migrants at the border over health concerns, and he apparently confused it with the recent ruling that the federal transportation mask mandate was unlawful.

“On Title 42, sir, are you considering delaying lifting Title 42?”

“No, what I’m considering is continuing to hear from my, uh, my, first of all, there’s going to be an appeal by the Justice Department,” he said, in reference to the mask mandate.

After initially accepting the judge’s ruling on the mask mandate, the Biden administration reversed course and will appeal it. Biden has also promised to lift Title 42 but has received bipartisan opposition to that plan, prompting him to delay that decision.

As if getting Title 42 and the mask mandate confused wasn’t enough, from there, Biden’s word salad gets even worse. “Because as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where if in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42 that we’d be able to do that,” he said.

“But there has been no decision on extending Title 42, Thank you.”