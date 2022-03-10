The Morning Briefing: Enemy of the People Media and the Insurrection That Never Was

Top O’ the Briefing

Full disclosure: I spent a good portion of yesterday not blaming Vladimir Putin for anything that is going on here in the United States. Kidding! I spent the whole day not blaming Putin.

President LOLEightyOneMillion and his puppetmasters are working overtime to pin the boss’s incompetence on Vlad the Invader. The Democrats want us all to move into an alternative reality in order to deflect from the disaster that they’ve visited upon the Republic in the form of one Joseph Robinette Biden.

A key component to the ongoing deflection is the fictional narrative that they’ve been spinning about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the United States Capitol. The “insurrection” fairy tale gives them an excuse to keep talking about Donald Trump and his supporters, all in the hope that the American public doesn’t notice that Biden is trying to toss the country into an oversized toilet and flush it into oblivion.

Of course, the Democrat propagandists in the mainstream media are dutifully playing along with the insurrection fiction. They lap up any chance to write or talk about Orange Man Bad. They’re also trying to demonize all Trump supporters as domestic terrorists.

As always, they’re full of it.

The latest from Project Veritas exposes the media hypocrisy regarding Jan. 6. Kevin covered it yesterday:

New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg, the Pulitzer-prize winning National Security correspondent for one of the nation’s largest newspapers, has admitted on an undercover video what most of us have long known: the lefty news media is blowing the events of Jan. 6, 2021, out of proportion. Project Veritas released the video on Tuesday. He also refers to some of his co-workers as “f****** dweebs” and “f****** b******” who overreacted about their J6 “trauma.” Rosenberg also suggests that the NYT isn’t the kind of place where he can tell his snowflake cohorts to “man up.”

As Kevin notes later in the post, Rosenberg’s own reporting was devoted to crafting and perpetuating the false narrative.

This is nothing new for the leftist media hacks — it’s how they’ve been operating for over half of a century in service of the Democratic party. They’re merely getting caught at it more and more now, thanks to the seismic shift in the media landscape in the last dozen years or so.

The Jan. 6 false narrative is particularly troubling. Under the cover of the insurrection nonsense — drunk dude in a cosplay diaper wasn’t going to overthrow the government — the Democrats are seeking to silence a large portion of their opposition. If you can’t win the hearts of the people, shut up the ones who are your competition.

Joe Stalin would be proud.

There is so much about Jan. 6 that they’re lying about. My friend, actor, and director Nick Searcy (Justified, The Shape of Water), made a brilliant documentary about it titled Capitol Punishment. We talked about it on an episode of my “Kruiser Kabana” podcast several weeks ago, and it’s really worth listening to if you haven’t yet.

The Democrats’ obsession with the non-insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, is actually everything that they say the events of that day were: a dangerous threat to our freedom.

Their friends in the media help them get away with continued perversions of their oaths of office and justice.

The more they’re exposed, the weaker they get.

Now let’s all go wait for the libs to start crying “selectively edited” in defense of their latest embarrassment.

