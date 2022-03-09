Gas Attack: Families Struggle to Make Ends Meet yet Lefties Refuse to Call Out Biden

I’m amazed at how leftists will continue to lick the boots of their political master, Gropey Joe Biden, even when his decisions have a devastating effect on their financial lives.

The price of gas is insane. Your liberal sister-in-law is blaming Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for the price hike. But facts are kryptonite to our bolshie friends and family. Check out this graph from gasbuddy.com which shows just how much gas has gone up since Biden took over (it actually started to rise after the November 2020 election). The energy sector saw the writing on the wall.

Contrary to media narrative, gas prices were on the rise well before the invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OE9EuZ7JgT — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 8, 2022

Gas at my corner station was $2.29 the day Trump left office. It was $3.65 the day Putin attacked Ukraine. Last night it was $4.49. Gas has gone up more from Biden’s policies than Putin’s war.

Despite gutting our nation’s prosperity in record time, libs are defending Biden and his oppressive decisions with a dedication rarely seen since Patty Hearst.

No, I don’t believe libs have been hit with a case of Stockholm Syndrome. They are simply obeying their marching orders like the good little useful idiots they proudly admit to being.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blames Putin for the rise in gas prices. Her job is to lie for Biden, so this isn’t shocking. Biden claims there is nothing he can do about the price of gas — another lie.

What’s important to remember is this: the rising price of gas isn’t an accident. It’s “on purpose.” The far-left zombies hate gas and oil and have been pushing “green” alternatives, like windmills and electric cars, for years. They spit-scream their opposition to cow farts, coal, and gas-driven vehicles. What we are seeing now is no accident.

Guess who called it?

Trump in 2020: "If Biden got in, you'd be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they'd say 'get rid of your car!'" Pete Buttigieg this week: If gas prices are too high, just buy an electric car! pic.twitter.com/6xGcptsKD3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

Biden buried the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office. He knows what he is doing.

Biden COULD open the Keystone pipeline today and save Americans, especially low-income and struggling, single-parent families, from eating cheap fast food in order to save money for the gas tank (also, have you SEEN the price of steak lately?). The mere mention of restarting the Keystone pipeline would drive prices down.

We were energy independent under President Trump. We COULD be energy independent again, but that would mean Gropey Joe would need to go against the radical, “go green” wackjobs in his party. Unfortunately for Joe, Pelosi, and Schumer, who were once considered middle-of-the-road Democrats, the AOC pinko types are in charge of the party now, and they want their dinosaur Democrats sent to the tar pits. Needless to say, the aging lizard people are playing bolshie-ball with the pinkos just to keep their jobs a little longer.

Rather than dig up the allegedly 200 years’ worth of oil under our nation’s dirt, Biden has discussed the notion of taking his hat in his hand and approaching the honey-bucket country of Venezuela and the “death to America” terrorists in Iran. This would be a temporary move at best. His real goal is to send oil-driven vehicles to the history books and implement the “green new deal.” Until then, he is going to “teach us” how bad oil really is by making us pay through the ears for it. And Biden’s lickspittle fan base will compliment their emperor on his new, green suit.

