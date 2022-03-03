The Lunatic Left Is Going Off the Rails on the Crazy Train (Again)

You may have read about reason #3,453 I’m glad I no longer live in New York City.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, smeared his dooty all over a woman’s head, including her eyes, nose, ears, and mouth. He was arrested for this horrific assault but was let go because in the state of New York, squishing yesterday’s Big Mac all over a woman’s face doesn’t require bail to skate out of the hoosegow. He was then re-arrested almost immediately because of bad words. Last September, Abrowka called a man a f***ing Jew before taking a swing at him. In New York City, poop assault is somehow not enough to keep a freakshow behind bars but bad words are a different story. He was arrested for a hate crime because rubbing your morning dump on a woman isn’t quite hateful enough.

OPINION-O-RAMA! I’d rather be called a name than forced to chow on some crazy man’s stool sample.

The king of excreta was released AGAIN. Keep in mind, he has been arrested 45 times in his vile existence. New York State’s bail reform laws — the work of the now unemployed Andrew Cuomo which were kept in place by the new head apparatchik, Gov. Kathy Hochul — do not consider rubbing a crab cake on a woman’s face to be reason enough to keep the dung-meister behind bars. Too bad Abrokwa didn’t step into the nation’s Capitol for five minutes to snap a selfie. We’d never see him again.

What Have We Learned? The turd burglar appears to have more rights than the innocent woman waiting for a subway train. I wonder what would happen if I force-fed Chelsea Clinton a lincoln log? HINT: I’d disappear.

Why are the men of the left so eager to become women if no one is going to protect them when they are hit in the face with a human mud pie?

More lunacy! A store in Portland (of course) is closing for two to three weeks, depending on how long it takes for them to exorcise their demons of “white supremacy.”

Related: The Left’s Creepy Obsession With Their Own Racist Past

Second-hand retail store Artifact has apparently decided their business is ground zero for the KKK simply because they fired a BIPOC employee (“BIPOC” means he/she/he-she is either Black, Indigenous, or a Person Of Color). The store didn’t mention why they canned the worker; they just fell on the sword of political correctness and began licking the boot of “wokeness.” They posted this on Instagram:

After deep consideration, we have decided to close Artifact’s doors for the next two to three weeks, effective immediately, February 26th. After letting a BIPOC employee go, it was brought to our attention concerns of microaggression and racial biases within the store. We value our employee’s experiences and do not take their words lightly.

An employee began squawking about “racial bias” and “microaggressions,” and in a move that would make Al Sharpton randy, Artifact went full woke-tard. They closed their store, acquiesced, and promised to do the following:

Hire a BIPOC “investigator” to interview their employees and “audit” the store to make the necessary changes that “all” of their employees apparently require so that Artifact can provide an “antiracist future”;

“Educate” their management team regarding racial integrity, implicit bias, white supremacy culture, and “microaggressions”; and

Provide staff-wide training on everything the BIPOC interviewer/auditor tells them to.

FACT-O-RAMA! There are only about 3,000 klan klown white supremacy types in the entire country. How many of them were working at this resale shop?

The store hasn’t disclosed why the employee was canned or whether or not they will return.

What Have We Learned? Work performance is no longer a factor for keeping or firing BIPOC employees.

More importantly, we’ve learned New York City and Portland should be scratched from our vacation destinations. Portland is apparently crawling with drooling racists waiting to go all white supremacy and get BIPOC peeps fired from used clothing stores, and stopping into the Big Apple for lunch is no longer what you think.