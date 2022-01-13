The Left's Creepy Obsession With Their Own Racist Past

Joe Biden recently asked an audience whose side they wanted to be on.

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?

Two things stand out about Adderal Joe’s question. For starters, the three bad guys he mentioned were all Democrats; Dr. King and Abe Lincoln were Republicans.

Second, the three racist Democrat monsters he mentioned are from eras when color photographs were rare. Jeff Davis? His pics are all sepia tintypes. This is some seriously vintage racism. How far back does Joe need to go to find a racist (Democrat) to scare his dwindling legions?

This isn’t a new tactic for Biden. Remember when he told a group of black folks that Republicans would “Put y’all back in chains?”

Apparently, Biden seems to have forgotten that Republicans are the party that took the chains off of Democrats’ slaves. Bonus point to Biden for using “y’all” when speaking to black people, though. #Bootlicker

Biden isn’t the only leftist clinging to the days of racism past. Hollywood is releasing yet another movie about Emmit Till. This is in addition to at least ten books and numerous other films and documentaries about the 1955 torture and murder of the 14-year-old.

Till’s murder was reprehensible, as was the acquittal of his killers. No one is denying that. Emmit Till should never be forgotten. But should racist murders be dragged up again and again, even 66 years later?

Congress recently voted to posthumously award Till and his mother Congressional Gold Medals. MSNBC bemoans the fact that Congress won’t pass an anti-lynching law, even though there hasn’t been a known lynching in the U.S. since 1981.

FACT-O-RAMA! FDR had a chance to sign an anti-lynching law when the law could have made a difference. He decided not to because it might have cost him Democrat votes in the south.

I’m old enough to remember Joe Biden praising proud, unabashed racists like George Wallace and Richard Bird. Now, he calls those of us who believe in the words and actions of Lincoln and MLK racists and domestic terrorists. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/FylJYTZqJG — James Smith (@JamesSm09850309) January 13, 2022

If we are a nation of racists then there surely must be an example of violent racism that doesn’t date back to the 1950s, right? I suspect Biden clings to the racist acts of a bygone era because there isn’t enough present-day anti-black racism to keep black folks scared and voting for Democrats (even though Democrats have done very little for them). Anti-black racism is so rare that Jussie Smollet and hundreds of others had to invent some.

But, while there are a ton of violent, racist acts happening in our country, those acts don’t fit the narrative the left needs to cling to. #StopAsianViolence, for example.

The left needs to understand that, while yes, there are far too many acts of violent racism, they frequently aren’t against black people.

Why are there no books, movies, or after-school TV specials about Dorothy Dow, the elderly white woman who was beaten, had her arms broken, and had her head set on fire by four black people in 2016?

At what point do lefty politicians and their lickspittle lapdogs in the news media bear some responsibility for the never-ending barrage of “White people are violent racists who attack black people!” nonsense they spew every day?

Racist media toadies like Joy Reid filled black supremacist Darell Brooks’ head with so much hate that he decided to run down over 60 white people in Waukesha, including kids.

Yet Biden has the stones to ask people whose side they want to be on, the side of the good guys or the side of the legacy racists of the Democrat party.