Trump Was Right About Dependence on Russian Oil

By Matt Margolis Mar 09, 2022 4:15 PM ET
In 2018, then-President Trump spoke to the United Nations, warning European nations like Germany about the risks of being dependent on Russia for oil.

“Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That’s why we congratulate European states such as Poland for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course,” Trump said. “Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers.”

Was he right or was he right?

But perhaps the most telling part of his speech was the reaction from the German delegation to the U.N., which you can watch below.

Yep, that’s them laughing at Trump’s warning.

CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere highlighted their laughter at Trump in a tweet:

It’s not so funny anymore, is it?

