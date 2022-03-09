Trump Was Right About Dependence on Russian Oil

In 2018, then-President Trump spoke to the United Nations, warning European nations like Germany about the risks of being dependent on Russia for oil.

“Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That’s why we congratulate European states such as Poland for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course,” Trump said. “Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers.”

Was he right or was he right?

But perhaps the most telling part of his speech was the reaction from the German delegation to the U.N., which you can watch below.

Remember when we had a President who warned us on becoming dependent on foreign oil? They laughed at him. But he was right. pic.twitter.com/XrKzArdMft — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 7, 2022

Yep, that’s them laughing at Trump’s warning.

CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere highlighted their laughter at Trump in a tweet:

German delegation reaction to President Trump at the UN saying they're on track to become totally dependent on Russian oil: pic.twitter.com/KFW0JSM2Yt — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 25, 2018

It’s not so funny anymore, is it?