BOMBSHELL: NYT Reporter Comes Clean, Admits Lefty Media 'Were Making Too Big a Deal' About January 6

New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg, the Pulitzer-prize winning National Security correspondent for one of the nation’s largest newspapers, has admitted on an undercover video what most of us have long known: the lefty news media is blowing the events of Jan. 6, 2021, out of proportion.

Project Veritas released the video on Tuesday.

He also refers to some of his co-workers as “f****** dweebs” and “f****** b******” who overreacted about their J6 “trauma.” Rosenberg also suggests that the NYT isn’t the kind of place where he can tell his snowflake cohorts to “man up.”

“But like all these colleagues who were in the [Capitol] building, and they’re young and are like ‘Oh my God, it was so scary.’ I’m like ‘f*** off.'”

Rosenberg also states that there were a “ton of FBI informants” in the Capitol.

PROJECT VERITAS FAST-FACTS:

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe was booted from Twitter one day after releasing a video showing a CNN technical director, Charlie Chester, bragging that CNN produces propaganda.

O’Keefe and two other journalists associated with Project Veritas had their homes raided over a diary allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley, which included entries stating that she took “not appropriate showers” with her dad when she was young and believes she was sexually molested.

Here is the kicker: Rosenberg’s articles for the NYT completely defy what he says privately. He has written that the idea of FBI informants in the Capitol is “re-imagining January 6.” He claims on the video that January 6 was ‘fun” but has written that it was “a violent interruption to the transition of power in American history.”

Related: Diary Allegedly Belonging to Ashley Biden Reveals Disturbing Personal Details

Rosenberg tells the undercover Project Veritas reporter that “The left’s overreaction, their reaction to it [January 6] in some places, was so over the top.”

Enough of the highlights. You can watch the 5-minute video here.