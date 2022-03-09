FBI Quietly Drops Charges Against J6 Defendant Who Committed Suicide

January 6 defendant Matthew Perna was looking at some serious jail time for a peaceful walk through the Capitol. Killers have gotten way less severe sentences, like this fine lad, who punched and killed an elderly man who allegedly called him a bad name:

Florida man Corey Pujols, 27, pleads guilty, nine months after he punched a 77-year-old Dunkin’ customer for calling him the N-word, causing him to fall and die.https://t.co/it3Hkfv8ZW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 8, 2022

Perna didn’t punch an elderly man, causing his death. Nor was he looking at two years of house arrest.

Perna was looking at 51 months in federal prison for entering the Capitol for five to ten minutes, snapping selfies, and chanting “USA” in an apparently seditious way. He also tapped a window with a pole but didn’t break it or anything else. He didn’t hit a cop.

The FBI magnanimously decided to drop their charges against Perna on Wednesday.

DOJ officially drops case against Matthew Perna, who committed suicide after finding out this office would seek a lengthy prison sentence for his plea on nonviolent offenses. I asked repeatedly for comment including an email to this prosecutor today. They refuse to respond: pic.twitter.com/w08Pc4Y5Kt — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 9, 2022

This move comes a day after Project Veritas released a video of New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg admitting that the lefty news outlets played drama-mama over January 6 and were making “too big a deal” over it.

Are Rosenberg and his Pravda pinko buddies not somehow complicit in Perna’s suicide? They are the miscreants who have repeated the lie that January 6 was an “insurrection” even after the FBI admitted it wasn’t. Are they not responsible for the local Pennsylvania redneck apparatchiks who terrorized Perna when he was alive and dead?

Today is Matthew Perna's funeral. His aunt told me the funeral home had to monitor posts on the guestbook because of hateful comments and they have security to keep out the crazies. In honor of Matthew, call your GOP rep and Leader McCarthy's office to demand accountability. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 2, 2022

The Biden administration is hell-bent on sending patriotic Americans to jail for the 99.9% peaceful January 6 protest while ignoring over $1 billion worth of Antifa and BLM damages. Let’s not even get started on the harpies who obstructed the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.