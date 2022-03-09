Proud Boys Leader Charged With J6 Crimes

The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been hit with seven charges in relation to Jan. 6, 2021, including conspiracy. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C., that day, but that’s irrelevant when it comes to a conspiracy charge. He was arrested Tuesday in Miami.

The indictment included six other Proud Boys from around the nation.

Conspiracy to commit what, exactly? The FBI quietly admitted in August of 2021 that there was no actual “insurrection” attempt on January 6.

Court documents provide the answer:

Objects of the Conspiracy

The objects of the conspiracy were (1) to stop, delay, or hinder Congress’s enforcement certification of the Electoral College vote, and (2) to obstruct and interfere with law officers engaged in their official duties to protect the Capitol and its occupants from those who had unlawfully advanced onto Capitol grounds.

These charges remind me of the at least 302 people arrested for disrupting the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Were those harpies charged with “conspiracy”? More importantly, was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) charged for whipping the crowd into a frenzy with her speech? You know the answer.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though the Proud Boys are racially diverse and Enrique Tarrio is of Afro-Cuban descent, bolshie quislings consider the group to be “white supremacists.”

Tarrio was indicted Tuesday on charges that include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting such destruction.

Tarrio was already in a little hot water and was told by a court that he couldn’t attend the January 6 “Stop the Steal” protest after admitting to swiping and burning a “Black Lives Matter” flag in D.C. on Dec. 10, 2020. He was also arrested in Washington, D.C., for possessing two empty high-capacity magazines, which he had adorned with Proud Boys logos for a follower.

FACT-O-RAMA! Pinko prosecutors have dropped almost 50% of federal charges against Antifa and BLM rioters in Portland, like the two below, many of whom attacked police.

Dismissal #74 from @USAO_OR of #Portland #Antifa rioters Ty John Fox, charged with felony civil disorder for throwing a large firework at @PortlandPolice during a September 6th riot Fox also had 4 arrests in August 2021, while on pre-trial release for assault, menacing, & more pic.twitter.com/hhb1VaqhF8 — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) March 4, 2022

Prosecutors believe Tarrio was egging on Proud Boys who had entered the Capitol and “continued to direct and encourage the Proud Boys prior to and during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and that he claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room during and after the attack,” the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement.

Proud Boys believe the charges are “ridiculous.”

“He wasn’t there and he had nothing to do with anything that happened at the Capitol that day. The government knows that,” a Proud Boy said on the encrypted chat app Telegram.

Court documents state that Tarrio “conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Proud Boy chapter president from Kenersville, N.C., Charles Donohoe, who was also indicted with Tarrio, posted, “We stormed the capitol unarmed” and then, “And we took it over unarmed” on social media.

It doesn’t appear that a handful of unarmed Proud Boys tried to “topple the government,” but when it comes to January 6, the Biden administration needs some “seditious” scapegoats and their sights have always been on the Proud Boys. Court documents state Tarrio and some of the Proud Boys purchased tactical vests and radios in preparation for the January 6 protest/alleged storming of the Capitol. In messages sent between some of the Proud Boys, one uses the word “revolution.” The full indictment is here. These things don’t bode well for the Proud Boys when we have an administration salivating at the thought of sending their political foes to prison for years.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 140 police officers claim they were assaulted and/or injured on Jan. 6, compared to 2,037 cops hurt/assaulted during the George Floyd riots.

This new indictment appears to be the next step in the DOJ’s attempt to squash the voices of people who dare disagree with the Biden administration — just like what’s going on in Michigan.

Jury selection began Tuesday in a Michigan court for the case involving a thwarted attempt to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Defense attorneys argue the plot was hatched by the FBI who then recruited people to join them.

Listening to jury selection hearing for Whitmer trial. A good mix of citizens who don't follow the news/politics and those with strong views (for/against) on Gov. Whitmer. Unlike January 6, national news coverage of this case basically disappeared after FBI involvement exposed. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 8, 2022

All of this is unfolding just as Project Veritas has released an undercover tape of Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg admitting that the lefty news media blew January 6 way out of proportion. He even admits to doing it himself. He also states that the NYT was the first to report that the FBI was in the Capitol that day.