Psaki Being Courted for a Primetime Gig at Multiple Networks

Jen Psaki’s days as White House Press Secretary are numbered.

No, she’s not going to be fired for incompetence (although she should) but she’s been planning to move on from being Joe Biden’s chief propagandist ever since she took the job. The day after Biden took office, she told the New York Times that she eventually planned to leave to give someone else a shot at the high-profile position.

More specifically, she revealed her exit strategy last May, telling David Axelrod on his CNN podcast, “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now.”

Well, we’re just about coming up on a year, so Psaki is likely to be leaving soon, and she’ll have no problem getting a new job. According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, “Psaki is reportedly being ‘feverishly courted’ by executives at CNN and NBC News who want to make the press secretary their newest primetime host,” and that ABC News and CBS News have also expressed interest in the Circle Back Girl.

“The White House did not respond to an inquiry on whether the active employment discussions are impacting Psaki’s choices in the briefing room,” the report says. “The outlets have declined to comment on their recruitment of Psaki.”

Perhaps the bigger question is here is: why? Psaki is a shameless liar who, frankly, is not very good at her job. I can’t think of a White House press secretary who has done a worse job than she has. Perhaps these networks are attracted to her ability to effortlessly make excuses for Biden’s failures—even if the excuses are garbage.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is also confused by these networks courting Psaki. “The corrupt corporate media already operates as Biden’s press secretary,” he said.