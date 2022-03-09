The Top Ten Scapegoats Biden Has Blamed for His Failures

Old Joe Biden tweeted on June 4, 2020: “It’s hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you.” As is so often the case, he was lying. Since he started pretending to be president, Biden has blamed an endless series of scapegoats for his steadily spreading dumpster fire. It’s virtually everyone’s fault but his, and he has consistently made sure that Americans have a steady and sober regard for the suffering of their noble, selfless, heroic president, constantly let down by venal, self-serving opportunists and worse. Here is a list of 10 of Biden’s scapegoats:

10. The Afghan national government. After a summer spent on indoctrinating soldiers in Critical Race Theory, the U.S. military was wholly unprepared to withdraw from Afghanistan. But the catastrophically botched withdrawal was not Joe’s fault; rather, as he explained, the fault lay with the U.S.-backed Afghan government. “We gave them every chance to determine their own future,” Biden said on Aug. 16, 2021. “What we could not provide them was the will to fight for their own future.” Afghan forces, he lamented, “collapsed sometimes without trying to fight.” If only Old Joe could have been there to give them some fighting spirit!

9. OPEC. Don’t blame Biden for crippling the domestic oil industry in order to placate his far-Left green base. High fuel costs, he explained in October 2021, were all OPEC’s fault. Since, then, of course, he has found a new scapegoat.

8. U.S. oil and gas companies. Steadfastly continuing to ignore the damage he did to the domestic oil industry, in November 2021 Biden blamed it for rising fuel costs, claiming in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission that there was “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies.” He added: “The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining. The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so.”

7. Meat conglomerates. Inflation is not a result of the Biden administration’s profligate spending. Rather, it’s all because of the greed of the meat industry, as Jen Psaki claimed in December 2021: “I think that the President thinks the way people across the country, American families, digest inflation is by price increases. And if you look at industry to industry, it’s a little different. So, for example, the President, the Secretary of Agriculture have both spoken to what we’ve seen as the greed of meat conglomerates. That is an area – one where people go to the grocery store and they’re trying to buy a pound of meat, two pounds of meat, 10 pounds of meat, it is – the prices are higher. You could call it ‘corporate greed.’ Sure. You could call it ‘jacking up prices during a pandemic.’”

6. Republicans. Biden’s agenda of socialism and massive federal overreach has largely stalled, and he blames the Republicans, a minority in both Houses of Congress: “I did not anticipate that there’d be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done.”

5. The unvaccinated. Biden campaigned on a promise to end the pandemic. When COVID deaths outpaced those during the Trump administration, Joe was ready to point his finger: “I thought this was going to be better. I thought everything was working out and we were moving along on COVID-19. And now we have all these people refusing to get the shot and now look at the people dying – large number of people dying.”

4. Cable TV and social media. People didn’t get vaccinated because they believed lies, you see, instead of trusting Old Joe, who is as honest as the day is long: “The unvaccinated are responsible for their own choices. Those choices have been fueled by dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media.”

3. Wind, hurricanes, and fires. The failure of Old Joe’s Congressional agenda is not all on the minority Republicans. Bad weather is at fault as well: “I hadn’t planned on 178 [mile]-an-hour winds, hurricanes going into Louisiana and 20 inches of rain in New York and New Jersey and an area as big as the state of New Jersey is burning down in the west.”

2. Vladimir Putin. As gas prices were skyrocketing, Putin invaded Ukraine, giving Biden a new scapegoat. On Tuesday, Old Joe Biden said that gas prices were “gonna go up,” and that he couldn’t do anything about it. “Can’t do much right now. Russia’s responsible.” They were going up long before the invasion, but Joe hopes you won’t remember that.

1. Donald Trump. Biden’s favorite punching bag, predictably enough, is Donald Trump, whom he blames for the January 6 “insurrection,” the ever-increasing divisions in American society, the botched Afghan withdrawal, the surge in migrants, the crowding in border facilities, and much more. It’s practically to the point that if Biden called a moratorium on blaming Trump, his public statements would be shortened by half.

But the one thing the faux president never does: admit failure. Maybe he refuses to take responsibility because there is so much failure to admit that he wouldn’t have any time left over for Matlock.