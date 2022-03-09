WATCH: Psaki Says Biden ‘Not Always Super-Comprehensive' in Press Gaggles

White House Press Secretary made a humorous admission about Joe Biden on Wednesday during the White House Press Briefing after being asked about Biden’s recent comments that there’s not much he can do about gas prices right now.

“And hours later as he was getting off Air Force One, he said ‘I can’t do much about that right now—can’t do much right now,’ that was the exact words from the president,” a reporter began. “For anyone that might have been confused seeing the two statements from the president within a couple of hours, what would be your explanation? Does the president believe there is an action that he can take to address gas prices or does he believe there’s not much that can be done?”

“Well,” Psaki responded, “I would say that the… the short gaggles when the, when the president is getting off the plane and getting into a car and not always super-comprehensive as I think many of you have experienced.”

“Not always super-comprehensive” is the understatement of the year. Heck, Biden saying anything at all would be progress, as he has a habit of avoiding questions—particularly ones that aren’t pre-screened. But, still, Psaki pointing out that Biden isn’t always super-comprehensive was an unintentionally hilarious statement.

Last year, Psaki conceded that Biden taking impromptu questions from the media “is not something we recommend.”

“That is not something we recommend,” she told former Obama advisor David Axelrod on his podcast “The Axe Files.” “In fact, a lot of times we say ‘don’t take questions.'”