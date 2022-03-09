If tossing Americans in prison for trespassing, ordering the firing of COVID non-compliant employees, drumming out Navy SEALs, dragging parents from school board meetings, calling people with differing opinions Nazis, celebrating Leftist riots, opening borders, or saying nothing as Canada’s Davos Dictator arrested and bankrupted political opponents didn’t convince you that Joe Biden doesn’t like people like you, then snap out of it. Joe Biden has chosen a side and it’s not yours, America.

Really.

Joe Biden is many things — shuffling, dissembling, possibly senile — but the man whom Democrats packaged as a “moderate” to beat Donald Trump in the hinky 2020 election is one more thing: a complete sell-out. This is a man for whom the term “negotiable virtue” should be part of his bio, right next to his pronouns.

As Vice President, he sold the prestige of America to threaten the Ukrainian government to halt an investigation into the company his son worked for or risk $1 billion in aid.

Documents show Biden was in the meeting to conspire to frame Donald Trump with Hillary Clinton’s hoaxed “Russian Collusion” scandal and saddle him with a Logan Act violation before Trump assumed office.

He pimped out his tortured and security-compromised son, Hunter Biden, to make money for “the big guy” from America’s biggest threat, China.

He pimped out Hunter to make him millions from Ukraine.

Joe Biden is sold out to his ugly secrets. His daughter, yes he has one, reportedly accused him of terrible things in her unpublished diary. Biden’s FBI stormed journalist James O’Keefe’s and his employees’ homes to get back what wasn’t their property.

Worst yet, Biden is sold out to the Davos Climate Cartel, a cult of the world’s most elite, rich, and Knights Templar-like evil people who wish to hold the world’s superpower and other OECD nations as a hostage. We’re paying the ransom as we speak. The ransom will never be paid in full. It will never end. It will be an endless series of Columbo moments, as when the old-timey TV sleuth turns to the bad guy as he’s leaving and says, “oh, and one more thing.”

High gas prices commenced the second Joe Biden ascended to the Oval Office when he pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline, nominated a woman to the Fed whose objective was to strangle energy company capital, used COVID lockdowns to punish political opponents, green-lighted the implementation of corporate ESG standards — punishing companies for their failure to do what government wants (that’s actual fascism), and refused to pump extra American gas for Americans in America.

One can imagine an endless number of things Joe Biden could have done to help America. These aren’t it.

Joe Biden would rather buy oil from sheiks who hate us, mullahs with command and control over terrorist cells, ayatollahs who shout “death to America,” and commie dictators than pump oil here and make gas cheaper for everyone and fuel America’s productivity after COVID. Even amid a full-blown energy crisis of his own making, Biden refuses to help America.

He’s teetering America on the edge of a new war.

Instead, the president sides with the climate cultists who swear the world will die of natural causes in 50, 30 , 20 , 12 nine years from now. Or, maybe it’s tomorrow. Or maybe a thousand years from now. Don’t ask questions!! Only they can save the planet right now!

If these Davos swells really believed what they were peddling they wouldn’t be flying in jets, buying up all the waterfront property in Delaware, Martha’s Vineyard, Newport, Monserrat, and Hawaii, driving electric cars, and carrying iPhones.

They have plans for a command and control effort over the American people. COVID seems to have been a happy accident for these people to beta test their gamed-out scenarios with vaccine passports turning into something akin to communist China’s social credit scores.

Some people believe they’ve allowed the high prices for oil that slow our productivity to make alternative energy sources look less pricey by comparison. Others believe that the out-of-control energy prices, inflation, high prices, and overspending are intentionally meant to debase our currency, crash the dollar, and remove it as the world’s reserve currency to usher in a worldwide digital currency.

Maybe they’re just this stupid.

Whatever the motive, it’s clear they don’t like us. They don’t like freedom. They think they know better than we how to conduct our own lives. And Joe Biden chose them over us. Joe Biden doesn’t like America and he doesn’t like Americans.

Ask yourself this: if he were trying to hurt the country, could he have done a better job than his first year in office?

I’ll save you some time. The answer is no.