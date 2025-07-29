The Morning Briefing: It's Time Once Again for a Quick Jasmine Crockett-Bashing Break

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Phonwynge tended to speak highly of anyone who appreciated corduroy and an onion-heavy brunch.

Advertisement

On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" I mentioned that I enjoy focusing on all of the good stuff that's going on in the world of politics right now, which is quite a lot for those of us who have been riding the Trump Train for a while. Yes, there is plenty of irritating news as well but, on balance, it's been a good start to the Trump 47 era.

I keep talking and writing about the good news because it's important to counter the barrage of horse manure coming from the left. It can all be very disheartening, even when we know it's fake news.

I wrote last week that President Trump is taking big swings and connecting for a lot of home runs. The truth of that is driving the Democrats ever-more insane. Their media mouthpieces aren't handling it very well either. The poor dears are trying to spin the aforementioned horse manure into gold in an ongoing Theater of the Desperate performance. For example, former CNN flack Chris Cillizza thinks that America's Dumbest Bartender, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has the best chance of being the Democrats' 2028 presidential nominee. My Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered that here.

That's what could be referred to as a best case scenario for the Republicans.

Another Democrat who's getting a lot of propping up by the flying monkeys in the mainstream media is Jasmine Crockett, the faux street tough congresswoman from Texas. The most recent press attention that's come her way isn't turning out that well for her though. The Atlantic did a profile on her titled, "A Democrat for the Trump Era." This is rich — the author says that her foul-mouthed approach is merely her way of "testing out the coarse style of politics that the GOP has embraced."

Advertisement

Sure, it's the Republicans' fault that she's an off-putting windbag.

My friend and HotAir colleague John Sexton wrote an article about the profile and there are some real doozies in there. Her fellow Democrats in Congress aren't all thrilled with her, finding her "loose cannon" mouth to be a liability. She made a pitch to be the ranking Dem on the House Oversight Committee based solely on the fact that she has a large social media presence. No, really. That didn't impress her colleagues.

Here's more from John's post:

Case in point, when Crockett learned that the author of the Atlantic piece had contacted a lot of her fellow Democrats for comment, she wasn't very happy. Maybe she had a good idea what some of them were likely to say about her. She tried to retroactively cancel the profile days before it was published.

The X and Facebook proggies might like Crockett's shtick, but she'll need to win over some hearts and minds in her own party if she's going to be their 2028 golden girl.

Crockett isn't a refreshing voice for the Democrats, she merely makes their cry for help louder. The fact that she and Squeaky get any mention as big players in the party shows just how badly the Democrats are flailing. Gavin Newsom is all-in for 2028, of course, but he's not going to pass any diversity tests. They're determined to get a woman into the White House and nothing could be better for the Republicans than for Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez to keep getting a lot of attention.

Advertisement

If we're really lucky, they'll both be on the ticket.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Who knew anteaters were just weird shaped dogs pic.twitter.com/RUjBMDJCOO — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 28, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Trump Doesn’t Tilt at Windmills — He Tears Them Down

Multiple People, Including NYPD Officer, Dead in Midtown Manhattan Shooting

Trump Was Right About Tariffs, and the Left Can’t Deny It

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Suppose They Threw a Protest for Stephen Colbert and (Almost) Nobody Came?

Rand Paul: 186 Billion Reasons to Audit the Fed

DOJ, FBI Shut Down Disgusting Websites That Attracted Hundreds of Thousands

Trump Declares ‘Peace’ Between Cambodia and Thailand

Terry Bradshaw Versus Aaron Rodgers? It's Almost Football Season!

Nightmare in America’s Cities

Robes Before Votes: One Judge Halts the Trump Admin’s Planned Parenthood Cutoff

Made in the USA AI Chips: Tesla Picks Taylor, Texas for Next‑Gen Processing

No, Dr. Jay Smith: That’s NOT What I

Bold Prediction: Meet Georgia's Next Senator

Trump's Political Roots

[UPDATE] X Thread Linking Newsom to FireAid Funds Is Misinformed

Advertisement

Made in the USA AI Chips: Tesla Picks Taylor, Texas for Next‑Gen Processing

Trump Is Sitting on a Big, Gigantic PR Goldmine. It’s Time to Cash It In.

The Great American Farmer's Market

Deadly Persecution of Christians Continues in Africa and Asia

Trump Endorses RNC Chair Michael Whatley to Fill Thom Tillis's Senate Seat in North Carolina

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The GOP Needs to Man Up and Gerrymander

Former CBS Anchor: Paramount Merger May Signal Network’s End

Um...Washington’s Newest Coping Mechanism: Mermaiding

Trump, Mike Lee Urge Senate to Cancel Recess and Confirm Appointments

CCRKBA Has Harsh Words for Newsom and his Anti-Gun Whining

Study Argues 'Exposure' to Gun Violence Linked to Depression, Suicide

Is Gun Ownership Returning to Normality?

Oh. NY Times: Women Are Tired of 'Mankeeping'

She nasty. Some Democrats Aren't Thrilled with Jasmine Crockett

Kaiser Ditches Gender Affirming Care and Local News Features a Detransitioner

Former ‘Hardball’ Host Makes Surprising Statement About America and Trump: 'He's Got It'

+1. 'Misconduct': AG Bondi Files Official Complaint Against Anti-Trump Judge Boasberg

Watch: Trump Critics Can’t Even Spin Historic EU Trade Deal and It’s Hilarious

#RIP. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65

LOL, OK. Chris Cillizza Thinks AOC Has the Best Chance of Being the 2028 Dem Nominee

Advertisement

VIP

DEI Deathwatch Vol. XXXIII: American Eagle Goes Mask-Off

Guardians on Harleys: The Arizona Biker Gang Standing Between Abused Kids and Fear

Jerome Powell: Fed Chair, Fan of Illegal Migration, and Hypocrite

Should Conservatives Back This Plan to Stop Mamdani?

Feeling Stressed? Science Says This Is What You Need

Around the Interwebz

Eddie Murphy Reveals He’s Taking On The Iconic Role Of Inspector Clouseau In A New ‘Pink Panther’ Movie

A secretive space plane is set to launch and test quantum navigation technology

This $80 Galactus Popcorn Bucket Just Set a World Record

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/28/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: GBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: The Telegraph

In-Town Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Radio: CBS

Secondary Print: Reuters

New Media: The American Spectator

5:45 AM BST Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

6:00 PM EDT In-Town Pool Call Time

BST

10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Grand Opening Ceremony of Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen

Aberdeen, Scotland

Pre-Credentialed Media

4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Aberdeen, Scotland, en route The White House

Aberdeen, Scotland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

EDT

7:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.