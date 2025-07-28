The Great American Farmer's Market

If you're going to be in the Washington, D.C., area next week, you couldn't have picked a better time. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has put together the first-ever United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Great American Farmers Market, which will take place on the National Mall starting next Sunday, August 3. The event, which sounds like it might become an annual thing, is part of the Donald Trump administration's countdown to the nation's 250th birthday celebration.

It will also spotlight our country's farmers, ranchers, and producers, highlighting how we can feed our citizens without relying on foreign countries.

"...the Great American Farmers Market gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase the rich bounty of our agriculture on the National Mall. No President has supported farmers more than President Trump. Every single day we are fighting for our farmers and ranchers by cutting taxes, strengthening the farm safety net, and delivering huge wins in the One Big Beautiful Bill so producers can continue feeding our nation for generations to come," Rollins said in a statement. "This historic farmers market will give visitors to our nation’s capital opportunities to learn, shop, snack, and explore."

According to Rollins, over 50 vendors from 28 states will be there to showcase their products that are grown right here in the U.S.

Each day of the farmer's market, which lasts until Friday, August 8, has its own unique theme. On Sunday at 4 p.m., the event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, a tractor display, and kid-friendly activities.

August 4 is "Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Monday." Secretary Rollins will join Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for live cooking demonstrations. The nonprofit organization Common Threads will also provide demonstrations and a healthy snack time for kids. You can catch other wellness activities throughout the day, like goat yoga at sunset.

Tuesday's theme is "Faith and Fellowship," which is open to people of all faiths. Dr. Alveda King will help honor the "role of faith in agriculture life and community wellbeing," and there will be more live music from various worship bands.

On Wednesday, the theme is "Forests and Firefighters: Protecting America's Legacy," and the special activities will honor some of our nation's heroes. There will be interactive talks, a special appearance by Smokey the Bear, and kids and adults alike can learn more about how to keep the country safe from wildfires.

Thursday is all about patriotism. For "America the Beautiful Day," attendees can plant seeds to take home and tour local gardens. George Washington himself will also be in attendance to talk about the nation's history, specifically his "legendary 250-year-old cherries."

Last but not least, "Farmer's First Friday" will honor the "backbone" of our nation: our farmers. There will be plenty of fun family-friendly activities, like face-painting, tributes to American agriculture, and a family movie night (the featured film is "Charlotte's Web.")

And, of course, every day you can shop with the various vendors and their products.

So why did Rollins choose to do this now? Well, next week just happens to be the 26th annual National Farmers Market Week, which "highlights the vital role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system," according to the Farmers Market Coalition. So, if you can't make it to D.C., maybe take a trip out into your city or state and support your local growers. Personally, I love a good farmers market — you never know what you'll find, and you get a chance to support small businesses in your area.

Let's see how much coverage this wholesome event that honors some of our nation's most important people gets from the mainstream media.

