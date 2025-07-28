Terry Bradshaw Vs. Aaron Rodgers? It's Almost Football Season!

If you stand outside and close your eyes, you can feel the gentle changes in the wind. Open your eyes, and you can see the subtle differences in the light and shadows that cast over the early mornings, late afternoons, and evenings. Sure, it's still July, for a few more days anyway, and yes it's still as hot as all get out and will be, at least here in Georgia, for a couple more months, but there's a noticeable shift. Like summer is preparing to take her final breaths, and before you know it, you're reaching for that sweater in the morning or watching the world around you trade its greenery in for hues of red and gold. Not quite summer, not quite fall — stuck somewhere between the magic of both seasons.

Advertisement

Best of all? Football returns to your TVs, your towns, your cities, and your schools. It's the best time of year if you ask me. And while the games haven't quite started yet, the drama has. Then again, drama seems to follow Green Bay Packers New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wherever he goes.

Rodgers signed with the Steelers this spring after leaving fans guessing for months about the future of his career. As is turns out, at least one prominent person didn't like that: Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, who is now 76 years old, was the Steelers' quarterback from 1970 until 1983, and he won four Super Bowls with the team and broke numerous records. His name is pretty synonymous with Steelers football. He's also never been one to shy away from controversy or keep his opinions to himself.

Back in late May, Bradshaw did a radio interview with 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas, and he let it be known that he did not think Rodgers was a good fit for Steelers culture and didn't approve of him signing a one-year contract for what will likely be the 41-year-old's last season in the NFL.

"That's a joke. That is, just to me, is a joke," Bradshaw said. "What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."

That is, of course, a jab at Rodgers' unique lifestyle, which we all got an up-close-and-personal front row seat to if we watched the Netflix documentary "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma."

Advertisement

Anyway, it took him a couple of months, but Rodgers spoke out on the matter. On Saturday, he sat down with the NFL Network's Kyle Brandt for "Back Together Weekend."

When given the chance to respond to Bradshaw's outrage, he started with a joke, "Well, I whisper to the gods every single day." But then he got a bit more serious.

"I've known Terry for a long time, being a part of FOX. Terry's a legend. He's an absolute legend. He won four Super Bowls. He's had a legendary career in the media," the younger quarterback said. "But Terry, like a lot of people, doesn't know me. So he's got an idea of what he thinks about me based on what I've done, the documentary, what I've said, darkness retreat, whatever the hell you want to talk about."

It seems like there are no hard feelings, however. Rodgers said he'd love to get the chance to get to know Bradshaw better and maybe even go "chew some bark" with him.

"I'd love to get to know Terry on a deeper level and I feel like if he gave me a chance to get to know him then we'd have a good friendship because for me I have nothing but the utmost amount of respect and deference for what the greats have done because they laid the foundation for us to be able to play in this great game," he said, adding, "I'd love to get to know Terry on a deeper level if he's open to it. Maybe we can go chew some bark or whatever the hell he's talking about."

Advertisement

Now, that's the documentary I'd like to watch: Bradshaw and Rodgers heading down to Central America for some kind of alternative medicine wellness retreat while the elder quarterback teaches the younger all about what it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. Comedy gold!

I'm a fan of both guys, and I have a feeling Bradshaw may eventually come around. If not, it'll make for an interesting football season. In the meantime, though, it's giving us all a little taste of what's to come when the season starts. I can't wait.

As you can see, we're more than just news and politics all the time. Come have some fun with us this football season! When you become a PJ Media VIP member, you'll gain access to exclusive stories, podcasts, and more. You'll also help us combat the mainstream media by ensuring you hear the stories they refuse to cover.

Right now, an annual membership is less than $20. Click this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to get the discount. We can't wait to see you in the comments section!