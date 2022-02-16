The Morning Briefing: Stacey's Right—Republicans Could Still Ruin Everything

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let us make sure that the body gelato has gone through the proper channels.

We will now begin with the establishment of some bona fides here: I first volunteered for a Republican campaign in 1984.

So, I’ve been at this for a while.

Stacey wrote a post yesterday that led with something I’ve been saying forever: Republicans can’t be trusted with a big lead.

My friend and colleague offered the Republicans some sage advice:

Republicans must craft a message that aligns with their voters’ expectations if they want to capitalize on the historic failure of President Joe Biden. The voters who express a preference for Republican candidates want a set of policies that increase their safety, security, and prosperity. That sounds suspiciously like an America First agenda. Establishment Republicans may have difficulty prioritizing the people who live here and making their lives better. It will be especially tough for those who favor military adventurism and the Chamber of Commerce. Perhaps their tenure needs to come to an end. What Republicans should not be doing is unveiling plans that include amnesty for millions of illegal aliens as seven House members are:

Messaging is not something that the Republican party embraces. I have been lambasted on numerous occasions in the social media era for merely suggesting that the Republican party might want to tell a better story.

I was called a “sell-out” for wanting the GOP to embrace the 21st century and pitch a story that would make undecided voters show up for them. The Capitol Hill Club Republicans all live in 1988. The new stuff scares them.

Because they can’t tell the story, November remains very much in contention.

The Republican party is very good at finding ways to destroy a decisive advantage. It has never had this kind of first-half lead. There is no time to rest. Continuing the football analogy, it is time to start the second half with a few bombs downfield.

Dear Republican Party: now is not the time to rest.

Just ask the Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons about that.

Everything Isn’t Awful

"Told my sister I couldn’t attend her graduation, then showed up as a surprise." 💞🎓 📹: Phoebe.mason on TikTok pic.twitter.com/iCKOMX6nPe — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) February 13, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Joe Biden Just Got Advice So Crazy You Won’t Believe It

Don’t Pop the Champagne — Hillary Isn’t Going to Jail

Yup. Conservative Media: Doing the Job the MSM Refuses to Do

FLASHBACK: Authoritarianism Is a Trudeau Family Tradition

Liberals and Conservatives Agree: Florida Leads in Liberty — and in Tourism

Stossel. Canceling Joe

Shapiro. Canada Goes Tyrannical

Levi’s Forces Out Top Exec Because She Prioritized Her Children’s Well-Being Over Corporate Wokeness

Democrats love criminals. New York DA Under Fire After Violent Criminal Out on Reduced Bail Murdered a Woman

And Then There Were 30: Another House Dem Retires

Get Ready for More: The Durham Probe Has ‘Accelerated’

Republicans Hold a Massive 13 Point Lead on a Generic Ballot–Don’t Underestimate Their Ability to Blow It

Hackers Crash GiveSendGo, Leak Trucker Donor Names to Help Trudeau ‘Follow the Money’

WHOA: Biden’s National Security Advisor Could Be in Trouble Next

San Franciscans Vote on Tuesday to Recall Three Woke School Board Members

Black Attempted Murderers Matter. Black Activist Who Fired a Gun at Louisville Mayoral Candidate Charged With Attempted Murder

Of Course: Giuffre Settles With Prince Andrew, Epstein-Related Case Will Not Go to Court

Tech Firm in the Middle of Trump Hacking Scandal Also Did Work For Biden

Townhall Mothership

Tillis: Biden Nominee Will Weaponize the FCC to Wage War on the American People

VIP

So Much for the Drudge Report

‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix: The True Story of a Fake Heiress Indicts New York’s Elite as Easy Marks

Washington’s ‘Paycheck Protection Program’ Was a Massive Failure

Major Ukraine Updates: Government Websites Hacked, Biden Speaks This Afternoon

Is This the Reason Durham Disclosed a Bombshell in His Latest Filing?

Trudeau Proves It Was Always Going to Be the Left That Went Full Authoritarian

Around the Interwebz

Bee Me

Xi Jinping Criticizes Trudeau's Heavy-Handed Approach https://t.co/zdCaXg0g6j — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 15, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery