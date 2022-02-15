Get Ready for More: The Durham Probe Has ‘Accelerated'

Last week, we learned that Special Counsel John Durham found evidence that the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign paid a technology company to hack servers at the Trump Tower and the White House and look for “evidence” linking Trump to Russia.

It’s safe to say that you should expect more bombshells to come to light. Sources tell Fox News that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation has “accelerated.”

Many have expressed frustration with the lack of developments from Durham’s investigation. “Where’s Durham?” Trump asked in a statement released last March. “Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?”

But the lack of developments prior to Friday was not for a lack of progress.

According to the Fox News sources, John Durham, unlike Robert Mueller, has run his investigation “very professionally,” the investigation’s activities are rarely leaked, and more witnesses are “cooperating” and testifying before the federal grand jury than have previously been reported.

“Durham does this right and keeps it a secret,” the source told Fox News and insisted that there’s a lot more activity going on in the investigation than the public has been privy to.

John Durham had been investigating the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation as a U.S. Attorney but was appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr to serve as the Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice in Dec. 2020 to ensure his investigation couldn’t be thwarted by the incoming Biden administration.