Trump Accuses Clinton Camp of Treason After Durham Revelations

Donald Trump is accusing the Clinton Campaign of treason following reports that Special Counsel John Durham found evidence of the campaign paying a technology company to infiltrate servers at the White House and look for evidence linking Trump to Russia.

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” Trump said in a statement Saturday evening. “This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution.”

The details were revealed in a motion that was filed by Special Counsel Durham on Friday.

Related: DURHAM: Clinton Campaign Sought to Link Trump to Russia by Infiltrating Trump Tower, White House Servers

John Durham had been investigating the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation as a U.S. Attorney but was appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr to serve as the Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice in Dec. 2020, to ensure his investigation couldn’t be thwarted by the incoming Biden administration.

Kash Patel, the former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia investigation for the House Intelligence Committee under former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), told Fox News that the revelation in Durham’s latest filing “definitively shows that the Hillary Clinton campaign directly funded and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia.”

“Per Durham, this arrangement was put in motion in July of 2016, meaning the Hillary Clinton campaign and her lawyers masterminded the most intricate and coordinated conspiracy against Trump when he was both a candidate and later President of the United States while simultaneously perpetuating the bogus Steele Dossier hoax,” Patel added.

Trump says he wants to see people punished for their crimes.

“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death,” Trump lamented. “In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”