Insanity Wrap: Joe Biden Just Got Advice So Crazy You Won't Believe It

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. Telling Joe Biden to show some humility (!!!) is the new big crazy.

Plus:

The Canadian flag is literally domestic terrorism

The video flashback that tells you everything you need to know about Fidel Trudeau

The Russian tail didn’t wag Biden’s dog — so now what?

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

These people are insufferable pic.twitter.com/YVYik94fuD — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2022

Your Nasty Neighborhood Karen is literally killing the woman with the smartphone, pulling her mask down to talk.

That’s what we’ve been told for two years.

Who’s the literal domestic terrorist now?

David Axelrod to Joe Biden: Show Some Humility

Former Obama hand David Axelrod had some Valentine’s Day advice for Presidentish Joe Biden: Stop being such a Joe Biden.

Axelrod didn’t quite put it that way, but he might as well have — and on the Left’s holy-of-holies, too: The New York Times op-ed page.

With Biden’s first State of the Union Address coming up — provided the Adderal kicks in on time — Axelrod advises that Biden “proceed with caution” and avoid the temptation to “herald his achievements and declare that we have navigated the storm.”

The state of the union is stressed. To claim otherwise — to highlight the progress we have made, without fully acknowledging the hard road we have traveled and the distance we need to go — would seem off-key and out of touch. You simply cannot jawbone Americans into believing that things are better than they feel.

Americans “will want to hear less” about Biden’s overly-ambitious legislative agenda (currently dead in the Senate), and that his speech should be “less about him than us.”

Axelrod is confident that such a humble approach “should come naturally to the president.”

What color is the sky in your world, David?

Joe Biden has the nickname “Plugs” for the vanity project that’s spent the last four decades comically adorning his increasingly empty skull.

Joe Biden is the guy with veneers so glaringly white that the White House was switched entirely to 30-watt bulbs to protect his cabinet’s ability to see.

Joe Biden is so prickly that he just called Lester Holt a “wise guy” for asking a legitimate question about inflation.

Joe Biden will say literally anything to make himself look better than he actually is… which means he lies a LOT.

We could go on, but after nearly 50 years of Biden recklessly throwing his overinflated ego around the public stage, why should we bother?

There is some slim chance that Biden could pull off Axelrod’s humble act, even if for just one brief hour when everything is on the line.

But it’s about as likely as Insanity Wrap spending Sunday brunch with a virgin Bloody Mary.

Recommended: Toronto Bank Freezes $1 Million in Freedom Convoy Money

Quote of the Week

When they tell you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/BuoNv874iZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 15, 2022

That clip — in which Fidel Trudeau expresses his admiration for China’s “basic dictatorship” — is nearly ten years old but it certainly feels fresh today, doesn’t it?

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Actually Peaceful Protest

Jordan Peterson has a message for the Freedom Convoy truckers:

I’d like to commend all of you for your diligence and work — on accomplishing what you have accomplished under trying conditions — and also for keeping your heads in a way that’s been a model for the entire world. You’ve been able to remain peaceful. You haven’t taken the bait. You haven’t responded with violence to quite remarkable denigration and provocation. That’s a sign of tremendous discipline and care. It’s going to get more difficult to maintain as this goes along. So I hope that you’re all able to allow a sufficient victory to be sufficient, to move forward without rancor — to be grateful for the effect that you’ve already had, and the support you’ve received, to move forward to a normative peace and the re-establishment of our country’s economy and our psychological and social wellbeing.

Peterson is also concerned that given enough time, radicals will hijack the peaceful movement. Insanity Wrap would add that is a real possibility, even if the radicals are Soros-type paid-for astroturfers there to plant false flags.

But just because the time to break up the Freedom Convoy is close at hand, doesn’t mean a return to the status quo ante martial law.

Freedom truckers: If you still love freedom, make no more deliveries to Ottawa until Trudeau is gone.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Countdown until Biden starts another war in the Middle East because his incredibly stupid gambit to get Russia to do something failed. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 15, 2022

As we wrote yesterday in our VodkaPundit guise:

Maybe Biden is hoping that Putin will help him wag the dog to distract from dire economic news, the latest revelations from the Durham investigation into Russiagate, and the near-total collapse of Biden’s COVID restrictions.

Putin has stood his army down a bit in the last few hours, so we can only wonder what his — or Biden’s — true motives were.

But if Biden were to announce tomorrow that we’re going to war with the Duchy of Grand Fenwick, we wouldn’t be at all surprised.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Facebook’s Faceplant, Zuck Threatens to Cut Off Europe After HUGE Losses

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

You know things are bad when CNN’s top Dem troll, Chris Cillizza has to run a piece explaining that it isn’t quite yet impossible for Joe Biden to win a second term.

If Insanity Wrap recalls correctly, it was last summer we declared that Biden was something unique in American history: A first-year/first-term lame duck.

Seven or eight months later and we’re no longer certain he amounts to even that much.

One More Thing…

We can’t unsee that but at least now you can’t, either.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.