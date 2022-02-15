Of Course: Giuffre Settles With Prince Andrew, Epstein-Related Case Will Not Go to Court

Virginia Giuffre has reached an out-of-court settlement with Prince Andrew in her pending abuse case. Giuffre filed suit against the British royal last August, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old and traveling with the late Jeffrey Epstein. She claims Epstein’s companion, convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, introduced her to the prince, who went on to abuse her thrice: in London, New York City, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, has a lengthy professional history of representing establishment causes and personnel, so I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised he’s guided his client away from a public legal spectacle involving Epstein’s associates. Nonetheless, it’s still disappointing that yet another opportunity for names to be named has been taken off the table.

Related: Report: Epstein’s Lawyer Tried to Get Pedo Island Caretakers to Lie and Say Bill Clinton Was Never There

Boies, along with lawyers for Prince Andrew, filed the motion on Tuesday, informing the judge that the parties had agreed to a settlement in principle and would formally request to have the case dismissed in Manhattan federal court within the next month.

An unsigned letter was filed in court along with the notice of intent to settle. UK broadcaster Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC) posted text from the letter, some of which read:

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. “Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. “He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

The court filings stipulate that the sum of the settlement will not be disclosed.

It is hoped that Ms. Giuffre will find closure and peace from the harrowing chapter of her life she endured at a tender age. However, the public remains angry and frustrated that the many others alleged to have taken part in Epstein’s underage escapades will apparently remain unnamed and uncharged. People are running out of patience with the globalist elite who never suffer the consequences of their actions. Which part of “justice for all” is so hard to understand?