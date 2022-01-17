Report: Epstein's Lawyer Tried to Get Pedo Island Caretakers to Lie and Say Bill Clinton Was Never There

The Daily Mail is reporting that Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer, Darren Indyke, contacted the couple who worked as caretakers for Epstein’s “Pedo Island” and requested they sign an affidavit stating that Bill Clinton was never there. This was done prior to the 2016 presidential election. It was apparently thought thought that might not be a good look for Hillary during her failed presidential campaign.

White House flight logs show Bill Clinton visited the island no fewer than 17 times between 1993-1995. Flight logs for Epstein’s aircraft show Bill Clinton flew on the dead pedophile’s planes 26 times between 2002-2003.

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged Epstein victim, claims she saw Wild Bill Clinton on the island. Despite all of this evidence, Bill Clinton claims he was never there. What happened to “believe all women”?

Giuffre also claims she saw Bill hanging out with two young women while on Epstein’s island.

White House records indicate Epstein the dead pedo visited the White House at least 17 times between 1993-1995 and brought eight women with him.

Bill Clinton…. is a Rapist. Jeffrey Epstein brought eight women with him to the Clinton White House | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/zcumNB1vNn — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 14, 2022

The caretakers, Cathy and Miles Alexander, had left their jobs on the island roughly ten years earlier. They received an email one day in 2016 from Indyke asking them to sign a sworn affidavit stating they had never seen Bill Clinton on Little St. James, Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Indyke had already written the affidavit.

The Daily Mail didn’t report whether or not the couple signed the affidavit.

FACT-O-RAMA! A judge dismissed charges against the two prison guards who lied about what they were doing when Epstein “killed himself.” They claimed they made rounds to check on him every 30 minutes, as instructed, but were actually shopping on their phones and napping.

Convicted pimp Ghislaine Maxwell has decided to no longer protect the names of eight anonymous men who slept with young girls she procured.

Prince Andrew is being sued in New York by Giuffre for sexual assault, though a witness in the Maxwell trial testified that Giuffre, then 17 years old, was happy to sleep with him.

