And Then There Were 30: Another House Dem Retires

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) announced her retirement Tuesday, making her the 30th House Democrat leaving at the end of this term.

“Though I will not be running for reelection to Congress this year, I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term,” she said in a statement shared on Twitter. “As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility.”

Rice won reelection in 2020 by 13 points.