And Then There Were 30: Another House Dem Retires

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) announced her retirement Tuesday, making her the 30th House Democrat leaving at the end of this term.
“Though I will not be running for reelection to Congress this year, I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term,” she said in a statement shared on Twitter. “As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility.”
Rice won reelection in 2020 by 13 points.
Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said the retirement is the latest example of a Democrat seeing the writing on the wall and getting out on their own terms. “Thirty House Democrats have called it quits because they know their majority is doomed,” Berg said.
Many believe there are more Democrat retirements on the way. Last month, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted more than 30 House Democrats would not seek reelection this year.