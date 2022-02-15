Hackers Crash GiveSendGo, Leak Trucker Donor Names to Help Trudeau 'Follow the Money'

“Hello GiveSendGo Grifters and Hatriots,” read the screen after organized hackers crashed the site, plundered data, and leaked the names of 98,000 people who gave money to the Freedom Convoy truckers via the crowdfunding website.

Canada’s government-sponsored news media, CBC, began reporting details of the plunder soon thereafter. Indeed, the government journalists are reportedly emailing people who gave money to the fund to demand they explain themselves.

Rebel News reported that CBC reporters were “doxxing Trudeau’s political opponents. They’re teeing them up for financial punishments. This is not journalism, any more than Der Sturmer or Pravda was journalism.”

Trudeau’s state broadcaster is doxxing Trudeau’s political opponents. They’re teeing them up for financial punishments. This is not journalism, anymore than Der Sturmer or Pravda was journalism. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

The organized hackers wrote on their own website that “due to PII in the dataset, the dataset is only being offered to journalists and researchers.”

The GiveSendGo crowdfunding website was disabled for two days after the hack. People who went to the site were redirected to a website called GiveSendGone[.]wtf , where they saw a video that has since been disappeared.

GiveSendGo’s website has been restored.

During the time the site was down, messages from the government-friendly hackers were overlaid on images from the Disney film Frozen. They read in part that “the Canadian government has informed you that the money you assholes raised to fund an insurrection is frozen. TD Bank has frozen several accounts. You helped fund the January 6th insurrection in the US. You helped fund an insurrection in Ottawa. In fact, you are committed to funding anything that keeps the raging fire of misinformation going until that it burns the world’s collective democracies down.”

The message mentioned that it was too dangerous to hold the trucker action “at this time,” an apparent reference to COVID-19, and said that even though the events surrounding the freedom convoy were peaceful, they could be infiltrated by dangerous terrorists.

BREAKING: GiveSendGo, the crowdfunding website used by the Freedom Convoy, is now redirecting to the domain GiveSendGone[.]wtf. A video from the Disney film Frozen now appears alongside a manifesto condemning the website and the Freedom Convoy. pic.twitter.com/3TLAwfvZ3w — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) February 14, 2022

Information from the hack is being shared widely on Twitter. Though, you’ll recall that stories of Hunter Biden’s laptop were censored and The New York Post website was frozen by the platform — sound familiar? — before the election, because the information could have been “hacked.” It wasn’t.

But, hey, as a friend of mine used to tell me, if Leftists didn’t have double standards they’d have no standards at all. I used to chide him about it, but now I know he was absolutely right.

CBC reports that about 56% of the donors to the website come from the United States. It’s unclear what their legal liability is under Trudeau’s Emergency Act, but you can bet Joe Biden will help him.

Just so you know – Justin Trudeau is seizing the bank accounts of peaceful protesters. He's 100x more of a threat to "democracy" than anything happening in Ukraine right now. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 15, 2022

The hack came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet announced that, under terrorism laws, they would freeze all bank accounts and halt insurance to Canadian truckers who participated in the protests. Government media outlet CBC reported that, starting immediately, the federal government declared “crowdfunding and payment services providers must register with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).”

Following this announcement, Trudeau invoked the Emergency Act, in which he took over all policing and arrogated to himself the power to change all laws by fiat.

The dictator and his mini-me, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, were widely mocked online.

Jordan B. Peterson skewered the two over their bromides about the government theft being about “shared values.”

"the shared values that unite us" our bank accounts are no longer secure from arbitrary government seizure @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/PpWToSLPGe — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 15, 2022

Viva Frei mocked them for pretending to protect freedoms while restricting freedoms.

From War Room this morning. @JustinTrudeau is restricting your freedoms to protect your freedoms. Yup. And you can definitely trust a corrupt, twice-ethics breaching, woman-griping (allegedly), racist (confirmed) Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/0tULMqEotK — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 15, 2022

One thing’s clear. This isn’t the crisis Trudeau and his masked bandits think it is.

This is not an emergency, this is not a coup. Protesters and police are actually on the same side – it is Trudeau that is the aggressor, it is Trudeau that is causing an emergency, and it is Trudeau that has got to go. pic.twitter.com/baQdtAhI1U — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 15, 2022

Trudeau’s gobbling up of power is so bad that even the Canadian Civil Liberties Association believes it’s way over the line.