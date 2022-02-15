Don't Pop the Champagne — Hillary Isn't Going to Jail

Hillary isn’t going to be perp-walked into federal prison for spying on Trump.

I hope I’m wrong. I would love nothing more than to have someone rub my pointed, elf-like nose in this prediction one year from now.

“Ha, KDJ, you IDIOT! YOU said the Hilldabeast wasn’t going to prison, and you were WRONG, dolt!”

I would pay-per-view to see Hillary in her orange Armani jumpsuit, drunk and hissing as they lead her to the hoosegow, slowly turning back into a lizard.

It’s not going to happen. The leftists didn’t empty the jails and prisons to make room for their queen bee. Liberals won’t allow violent and/or repeat offenders to go to the skookum house, knowing full well those criminals will attack more innocent victims. There is no way they’ll lock up their Queen of Sleaze.

Domestic terrorist Darrell Brooks ran over 62 white people late last year in Waukesha, Wis. He SHOULD have been in jail after running over his girlfriend. He SHOULD have been kept there when a risk assessment test determined Brooks was likely to commit more crimes. But the local DA, John Chisolm, was happy to let him go, knowing full well that his bail reform nonsense would get people killed. Lefties look out for their own.

While the left is eager to round up meemaws who were let into the Capitol, they fight just as hard to keep their people out.

Jan. 6 buffalo horns guy Jacob Chansley got 41 months in federal prison for his stroll through the Capitol. Mohamed Hussein Abdi, 20, was given probation for trying to burn down a school during a riot for Saintly George Floyd.

Seems logical…walk thru the capitol building not even touching anything:hard time

Burn a school down:probation https://t.co/mkM6wixKZ1 — Rutherford The Brave (@smokinjoescafe) February 8, 2022

A chunk of the nation still has no idea that Durham is onto Hillary for spying on Trump, both before and after the 2016 election. Why? Because most of the mainstream media has gone silent on the story.

When it comes to being held responsible for their actions crimes, the Clintons skate like Tonya Harding.

Lefty media won’t even dare to mention not-so-serious topics about the Clintons, like Hillary’s alleged boozy-ness. They have historically hit their own mute buttons every time the Clintons are in trouble.

Juanita Broderick told NBC in an interview that Bill Clinton raped her. NBC all but buried the story.

Bill Clinton lied about how many times he flew on the airplane owned by our favorite dead pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. How is that not the story of the century?

When Bill Clinton had a shady runway meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the investigation into Hillary’s filthy computer server, the pinko Pravdas assured us the two only spoke about grandkids.

Hillary flushed 33,000 emails and America’s liberal news said, “Who cares?” Hillary claimed those emails were about yoga pants and lunch plans and the lefty media agreed, even after the FBI pulled up 17,000 of those emails and they turned out to be work-related. Checkmate, right? Hillary’s next mailing address is Sing-Sing, RIGHT?!?

Not so fast. The news isn’t alone when it comes to protecting the Clintons. The “system” loves them, too. The FBI and DOJ let Hillary walk when they knew she was guilty. The one real chance we had to send Hillary to the cornfield, and the “system,” including Loretta Lynch and the FBI’s James Comey, made sure the problem went away.

As if those examples of Clinton filth aren’t enough, we also know Hillary was behind the bogus “Steele dossier” codswallop, including Peegate, the lie that Trump paid hookers to urinate on a bed used by the Obamas.

Now we know that Hillary spied on Trump, even after he was president. However, half the country still has no idea because the lefty media isn’t reporting on it. Except for CNN — they discussed it for a full 2.5 minutes, and I’m guessing that wasn’t during primetime viewing.

Enemy of the people !!!! pic.twitter.com/bPBFSapj4H — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 15, 2022

It steams my clams to say this, but the Clintons are made of a unique mixture of Teflon and kevlar. Most of the media won’t even discuss their chicanery, much less call them out. When the news of their transgressions does manage to leak, the press runs interference for the Clintons and will even add suppressing fire to cover them. When that fails, the DOJ takes over to make sure the Clintons remain free.

The Clintons are the herpes of American politics, and the lefty news and DOJ refuse to slather on some Valtrex.