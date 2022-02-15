Black Activist Who Fired a Gun at Louisville Mayoral Candidate Charged With Attempted Murder

A black activist who supports “Pan-Africanism” has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after he stood at the doorway of a meeting room and opened fire on white mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Quintez Brown, a 21-year-old civil rights activist, is a former intern and editorial columnist in Louisville for The Courier-Journal. He’s also a gun-control activist who wrote, “Your life has no meaning to the irresponsible politicians in Frankfort who time and time again choose the National Rifle Association over your life.”

Here is @JoyAnnReid interviewing the shooting suspect/BLM activist/black nationalist accused of trying to assassinate a Louisville mayoral candidate in a shooting. Quintez Brown was an anti-gun advocate in the March for Our Lives protest. pic.twitter.com/1yPM4qr1ek — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2022

A police report says a man later identified as Brown entered the building and fired a 9mm Glock handgun at Greenberg before fleeing the building. Greenberg was not injured, but one of the bullets struck his clothing, Chief Erika Shields said earlier Monday. Police evacuated Greenberg, a Democrat, and his staff from the building and eventually took a person into custody, she said.

Brown disappeared last summer but was found safe after being missing for two weeks. There was no explanation for why he disappeared, and his family issued a statement: “We are asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone’s patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez’s physical, mental and spiritual needs.”

Brown recently announced he was running for city council.

Quintez Brown, 21, is running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council. “Frederick Douglass said that the youth should fight to be leaders today, because the men who run this country are sick.” – Kwame Ture pic.twitter.com/tUCjXXG2hS — Quintez Brown – District 5 (@tez4liberation) December 15, 2021

Brown’s “Pan-Africanism” says a lot about the young man.

In his Twitter profile, he said: “We have one scientific and correct solution, Pan-Africanism: the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism.” In a separate Jan. 10 post, Brown wrote what he called a “Revolutionary Love Letter” saying, “I am writing this to remind you how great you are. During our short stay on this glorious planet we all have been collectively dehumanized and reduced to political talking points — Black, white, liberal, conservative, Christian, criminal, boss, worker, activist, etc.

Brown was a Martin Luther King scholar at the University of Louisville and created a group dedicated to providing political education and violence prevention training to youths engaged in hip-hop and athletics. Not exactly an assassin’s profile, which makes one think — along with his disappearance last summer — that he was having mental problems.

As for Brown’s target, Craig Greenberg is hardly a kluxer. He’s a Jewish liberal Democrat, although being white may have made him a target anyway. Greenberg is the frontrunner in the race to succeed Greg Fischer.