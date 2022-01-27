Democratic Rep. Cori Bush's Car Struck By Gunfire

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is safe after her parked car was struck by bullets on Saturday morning in St. Louis.

The progressive congresswoman was not believed to be a targeted victim, but a source told the outlet that there was evidence that the car may have been tampered with, according to NBC 5 St. Louis.

Bush told KMOV 4 St. Louis in a statement that she is simply another victim of gun violence in the city and that she is grateful that nobody was injured or killed.

“Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe,” she said.

The congresswoman has a heightened public profile due to her vocal support of progressive policies touted by the “Squad”, which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Illhan Omar (D-Minn.).

She is a Black Lives Matter activist who is a major supporter of police reform. Notably, she helped lead protest efforts after the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, according to CNN.