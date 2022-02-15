Tech Firm in the Middle of Trump Hacking Scandal Also Did Work For Biden

The Biden campaign paid nearly $20,000 to a cybersecurity firm that Special Counsel John Durham says was involved in the data mining operation ordered by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to spy on Donald Trump.

Federal Election Commission records show that the campaign paid Neustar Information Services in 2020 for accounting and compliance work. According to Durham, Neustar’s chief technology officer, Rodney Joffe, got a hold of sensitive web traffic data on behalf of the White House executive office in order to collect dirt about Donald Trump.

Joffe gave the information to the Clinton Campaign, who passed it on to the CIA.

The payments by the Biden campaign to Neustar raise questions about whether the snooping on Trump continued into the 2020 campaign.

Washington Free Beacon:

Joffe and Neustar have not been named in court filings for the Sussmann case, but Joffe’s attorneys have confirmed his involvement in the matter to news outlets. Joffe has not been charged with wrongdoing. Neustar and Joffe’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment. The White House referred the Washington Free Beacon to the Democratic National Committee for comment. The organization did not respond.

Even if Biden wasn’t using Joffe’s information to try and damage Trump, it was certainly advantageous of the president to have someone like Joffe on his payroll. And being involved in the data mining operation would have given Joffe inside knowledge of some of Trump’s associates.

Michael Sussman was the attorney who was a conduit between Joffe and the Clinton campaign. It was he who put the bug in the CIA’s ear about evildoings by Trump in connection with Russia. He has been indicted for lying to the FBI while Durham continues to investigate the origins of the Russia collusion narrative.