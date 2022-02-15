Trudeau Proves It Was Always Going to Be the Left That Went Full Authoritarian

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to end the truckers’ protests which have closed critical bridges to the U.S. and clogged the streets of the capital city of Ottawa for several days. The Act has never been used before. According to the BBC, the Act grants the Canadian central government exceptional powers for 30 days. These powers include prohibiting public assembly, travel, and the government use of specific property types.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Finance Minister, has said the government would also seek to crack down on fundraising platforms and cryptocurrency in order to cut off the truckers’ financing under laws preventing financing terrorism and crime. Trudeau also shared that Canadian towing companies that refused to assist in clearing trucks from the road can be compelled to do so under the Act. Freeland is on the Board of Trustees at the World Economic Forum (WEF). Here is WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab and ringmaster of Davos talking about the goal and success of the Forum’s Young Global Leaders program in infiltrating governments, including Trudeau’s:

“So we penetrate the cabinets”. Here is Klaus Schwab in 2017 discussing how the WEF have penetrated governments with its young global leaders – like Justin Trudeau.pic.twitter.com/07M6LDPHot — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 1, 2022

So much for the workers of the world uniting. The global Left is no longer on the side of the working class. People who work for a living and make a decent wage are not the radicals they need. In fact, they are a barrier to the type of fundamental change the WEF is proposing in the Great Reset. That is why Trudeau will bring the heavy boot of the government down on the truckers and their supporters peacefully protesting for a restoration of their freedoms and liberties.

Yet when President Trump sent federal officers to Portland to defend a courthouse during 100 nights of riots and cleared Lafayette Park the morning after radicals laid a days-long siege on the White House, nearly breaching it, the global Left called him an authoritarian. The average person remembers because history did not start today, even if the global Left brazenly refuses to acknowledge their hypocrisy.

The brewing backlash is evident in declining approval ratings for political leaders across the West. Majorities of citizens in countries in the English-speaking West also think their nations are headed in the wrong direction. The global Left does not have majority support in these nations for the policies aimed at reengineering the economy and society. They also lack support for the plans laid by the global elites that ram a green, woke culture down everyone’s throats. Their political opposition just wants to be left alone. That is why the Left would always need to go full authoritarian. They can’t leave you to make your own decisions or have your own ideas if they are going to achieve their equitable, global utopia.

As a pretext for his authoritarianism, Trudeau asserted that the assembly was not peaceful. “At the borders in different parts of our country, the blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety,” Trudeau asserted. “Critical supply chains have been disrupted. This is hurting workers who rely on these jobs to feed their families.” It is as if he and many of his colleagues around the world never ordered soul- and economy-crushing COVID-19 lockdowns for months on end.

Perhaps they don’t remember implementing mask and vaccine mandates, closing churches, arresting clergy, and the myriad of other authoritarian policies they implemented to manage the pandemic. The truckers and their supporters remember. And that is why they are clogging the streets of Ottawa. They are calling for an end to COVID restrictions.

Any labor strike, boycott, or protest has negative consequences, often economic, on the target. The point of any protest is to inconvenience the people with power until they relent. There were no reports of the widespread violence, property damage, or crime that were standard features of the 2020 Black Lives Matter rallies that the global Left encouraged and supported. The real problem is that the trucker protests terrified the global elites, whereas the summer 2020 protests served a political purpose for them.

The trucker protests shook these elites in a way the BLM arsonists and looters did not. The truckers made them look like the paper tigers they are. The BLM rioters that Trudeau loved were useful idiots in creating the narrative that President Trump was a vile racist in an election year. The people driving the trucks hold significantly more legitimate power than Trudeau and the global elites do. Those men and women can shut down a country in a matter of days. Even if they leave Ottawa, all they need to do is park their trucks and refuse to take a load. The result is the same empty shelves and disrupted supply chains Trudeau lamented.

And the truckers are not the only ones with power. Unfortunately for the global Left, the people who could band together and destroy them politically are the same people they have called racist, bigoted, deplorables who cling to their guns and religion since 2008. As PJ Media reported last fall, linemen in the midwest are ready to let the residents of states that are part of Covidstan sit in the dark and the cold as long as their leaders insist on proof of vaccination to eat out and enter public places.

The same kind of disruption could happen if the workers who keep the water clean and flowing or the food coming from the fields decided to mount a protest. In general, the folks who make things, grow stuff, fix stuff, and move it all are the ones who could end almost any regime if they stopped doing what they do for about two weeks. They would never even need to pick up a weapon or fire a shot. The global elites know that and are furious that everyone can see it now.

So Trudeau must crush the current protests by the truckers and their supporters by any means necessary. He implemented the Canadian version of martial law. While Trudeau said he would not deploy the military to enforce the law at this point, the threat is still there. And the danger of the same authoritarian tactics is authentic throughout the West. The characterization of the Canadian truckers as racists and tools of foreign powers looks eerily similar to the description of all Trump supporters after a few hundred got rowdy on Jan. 6, 2021. Or parents who petition their school boards to end mask mandates and CRT. Or anyone who fails to toe the line on the globalist Left’s narrative, like Joe Rogan.

Protest is terrorism. Fighting for personal freedom is fascist. If Tiananmen Square happened today, the global elites and corporate media would root for the tank. They abandoned the protestors in Hong Kong. Trudeau is also not the first leader in the English-speaking West to stomp on individual liberties in the name of COVID-19. Leaders in Australia and New Zealand built COVID camps and brutally locked down their nations, receiving praise from the global elites. Now authoritarianism sits directly over our northern border. We should all pray that our federalist system prevents a similar power grab in this nation until the citizens can end it at the ballot box in November.