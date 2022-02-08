The Morning Briefing: The Joe Rogan Haters Aren't Letting Their Tantrum Go

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sane people are rarely large consumers of raisins.

While I am always preaching about conservatives being engaged in pop culture I have to admit that there is a lot of stuff that isn’t on my radar. Between the 74,000 television streaming services — those things multiply like Tribbles — and all of the podcasts there aren’t enough hours in the day to keep up with even a fraction of the content.

For example, I’m still not sure what the whole Yellowstone thing is about.

And I’ve never listened to Joe Rogan’s podcast. Nothing against Rogan, I just don’t listen to a lot of podcasts.

Obviously, I’ve been aware of Joe Rogan for a long time because he’s a comedian who did very well for himself. This current drama surrounding him and Spotify is turning me into a huge Rogan fan merely because so many of his haters are awful people.

They also don’t seem to be losing any of their energy for complaining.

On Monday the most irritating elderly Canadian singer in the world was still whining:

Neil Young urges Spotify employees to quit over Joe Rogan fallout https://t.co/lZn2rJrdrR pic.twitter.com/EjrqGnT1Gx — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2022

Yes, the wealthy rocker is telling regular folks to quit their jobs all because he is having a sad. The arrogance would be appalling under the best of circumstances. The optics are even worse given the struggles most people have endured the past couple of years.

Spotify hasn’t been swayed by the cancel mob yet and that just seems to be filling their diapers even more. Given the success that the cancel lunatics have had in the social media era, it’s not a stretch to think that the company will eventually cave.

Cameron had an interesting post yesterday about an offer that was made to Rogan:

Rumble, an alternative to YouTube, has offered podcast host Joe Rogan $100 million to ditch Spotify for their platform instead. A letter from Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski explains that Rogan would be offered a creative space without censorship. “We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place,” the letter states. “How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?” “This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

I’ve been saying for a couple of weeks that Rogan should leave Spotify and start his own podcasting platform. This is a pretty interesting option too though. I only just became aware of Rumble a few weeks ago and know very little about the company.

There is also the fact that exiting Spotify might let the rage mob think that they’ve scored a win, even if Rogan doesn’t take a financial hit. The only way to kneecap cancel culture is to make sure that they don’t have any victories, especially bigger ones. While the Rumble offer is intriguing, Spotify should be commended for hanging on this long.

The company is facing more than just Twitter tantrums. The major tech sites have been constantly publishing articles about canceling Spotify subscriptions almost daily for a few weeks.

For the moment, it’s possible to be Team Rogan and Team Spotify, and the longer that lasts, the better.

Everything Isn’t Awful

'Ok, you REALLY need to stop that now' pic.twitter.com/6WZErAFDiE — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) February 4, 2022

