Why Is the United States at the Olympics?

Americans look forward to cheering on Team USA at each Olympics.

So when the Olympics are hosted in Paris in 2024, I’ll be sure to root them on. But while the dedication of our athletes this year should be respected, they should never have been allowed to attend the ongoing games in Beijing in the first place.

Everyone from President Joe Biden to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to give the fake strongman mentality a rest if they think a diplomatic boycott means anything. Those political meetings are behind closed doors and do not send a message to China that their human rights atrocities, namely the persecution of Uyghur Muslims, are unacceptable.

Visuals mean something. If people were not able to root for the U.S. and other adversaries of China, those nations’ citizens would feel more inclined to learn why. Perhaps that would even motivate some lawmakers to push back against China’s significant economic power and lessen the Chinese Communist Party’s death grip on power.

What’s unfortunate is that there seems to be an argument for sending the athletes there because the Olympics is supposed to unite the world. Well, there are quite a few people not willing to sing kumbaya just yet. It’s not supposed to be a political event, and understandably so. But is genocide political?

There is clear evidence of horrific mistreatment of Uyghurs, which even warranted the Trump State Department to declare it a “genocide.”

Even if that situation was out of the picture, there is still reason to believe that American athletes and other personnel could be put in harm’s way.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is one of the voices sounding the alarm on American participation in the Olympics and even told Glenn Beck that it is a “terrible mistake.”

“It’s horrifying that we are letting our athletes, one, go to this genocide state that is full surveillance. They’re not protected,” Haley said. “They’ll be surveilled, everything they say or do will be watched and China has already said ‘If step they out of line at all, they’ll be punished by Chinese law. I can’t believe we’re putting them in this situation.”

While the U.S. deserves some of the blame for this grossly incompetent decision, the International Olympic Committee should be ashamed of themselves. They have shown that they are more than happy to do China’s bidding when it came to hosting these games.

To make matters worse, IOC President Thomas Bach met with Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a Chinese official of sexual assault and then downplayed the fact that she is probably at the mercy of the CCP for now denying her original allegations.

“I don’t think it is a judgment for the IOC to make,” he said in regard to her newfound eerie coziness with the CCP narrative.

“We are a sporting organization, and our job is to remain in contact with her and, as we have explained in the past, to carry out personal, private diplomacy to keep in touch with her as we’ve done, to meet her in person as we’ve done and now invite her to Lausanne to see us.”

🎾🇨🇳 “I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way,” #PengShuai told L’Equipe Monday. The tennis star again denied an allegation that sparked concern about her safety. As @carysgarland reports, Peng disappeared for nearly three weeks after her initial allegation ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jKSfxGcOfx — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) February 7, 2022

If one feels inclined, they should turn off the Olympics.

The corporate media, Biden, and the International Olympic Committee gave a communist genocidal state a chance to show off with the U.S. as a pawn, and the average American consumer should not support it in any capacity.