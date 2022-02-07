Nine Times gofundme Told Conservatives to Go F U

The gofundme crowdfunding website’s motto is “trusted fundraising for all of life’s moments.” As we’ve seen through the years, however, the company can’t be trusted to support all of life’s moments, only life moments with which the woke mob agrees. You’d think people who hold more conservative views would have figured this out by now, but the Canadian truckers didn’t. Maybe they didn’t think what they were doing would be associated with any political side, but was simply pro-freedom. Surely a pro-freedom message against an illiberal, authoritarian government in Ottawa would straddle many political strata, right? Wrong.

One mustn’t go against the authoritarian government/Big Tech matrix. So, over the weekend, the gofundme behemoth bid adieu to the Canadian pro-freedom truckers and pocketed the approximately $10,000,000 raised on their behalf. The company says “no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers – we will work with organisers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities verified by gofundme.” Ordinarily, this would be considered theft, but not if the one doing the stealing is Leftist. Please see the redefinition of “looting” if you doubt that assertion. After much outrage and haranguing, the company said it would give the money back to the donors.

It's a mistake for conservatives to fundraise with GoFundMe. This seizure is foreign interference in Canadian political affairs — radical leftists in San Francisco are meddling in Canadian politics. And to think that the CBC claimed Putin was the one messing around here. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 4, 2022

Gofundme claimed there were some violent people in the midst of the protest, and therefore the truckers were being cut off from fundraising. Apparently, the Left has redefined “violent” now. According to the BBC, “of the thousands who joined the truckers’ protest, three people have so far been arrested: one for carrying a weapon, one charged with mischief under $5,000, and another with uttering threats on social media.” That doesn’t even equate to two hours in Portland, Ore. on a Saturday night. It’s arguable whether those acts constitute violence, but if so, with 50,000 truckers, those three arrests account for 0.006% of the group — perhaps less, considering there are probably more truckers and supporters than that.

No one advocates violence, obviously, but if those reports of violence are true, then why are violent Leftists still making bank on gofundme? It goes without saying that gofundme provides a constant revenue stream to all manner of woke causes. The violent BLM, whose grifting money issues are just making the news, still has a constant revenue stream from gofundme. Antifa has multiple anti-racist accounts still on the platform. Leftist attorneys got paid for bringing known fabulist Christine Blasey Ford to gaslight the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings. Blasey-Ford herself got a million-dollar payoff on gofundme. Or should we call that violent attack on the Senate during the Kavanaugh hearings an “insurrection”? Asking for the 700 J6 defendants — who are not allowed to fundraise on GoFundMe.

Many people aren’t buying the violence allegations. GiveSendGo is allowing the convoy to fundraise on its website. As of this writing, nearly $5,000,000 has been raised for the Canadian Freedom Convoy.

Anyone who wants to harm former president Donald Trump, including Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, Michael Cohen, noted FBI liar Andrew McCabe, and the “Handmaid Resistance Vigil,” were among those Leftist causes allowed to raise money on gofundme.

Now, here are a few who weren’t. See if you can spot a pattern.

Kyle Rittenhouse supporters were not allowed to fundraise on the website. Defending oneself against attacks by the Left’s pet protesters, it turns out, is not allowed. When Rittenhouse jumped to GiveSendGo, Discover credit card cut off the ability to give money to that fundraiser. You might want to make a note of that.

A “Save America” rally fundraiser by a conservative couple to oppose COVID-19 mandates was cut off.

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire set up a fundraiser for Congresswoman Alexandria Cortez’s grandmother to buy a new ceiling. But it was cut off when “someone” informed the fundraising platform that AOC’s abuela wouldn’t accept the funds.

A so-called “militia” group whose members possess guns and patrol the southern border were tossed off gofundme for being hateful.

Colleague Robert Spencer who runs the influential anti-terror website Jihad Watch was de-platformed on gofundme. Being against terrorism is punishable by the Left.

Christian bakery owners Aaron and Melissa Klein were thrown off gofundme because they wouldn’t make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Baltimore police officers involved in the death of Freddie Gray were cut off from raising defense fund money from the site. Eventually, charges were dropped against all the officers involved in the case of the heroin dealer’s death.

The effort by a Texas nurse to raise money for an anti-COVID-19 mandate lawsuit was de-platformed over what the site claimed was “misinformation.”

And, of course, the anti-vaccine mandate fundraiser by the Canadian truckers was cut off.

There are many other examples.

It’s clear that if you go against the Big Tech tyrants and their Big Government political comrades, gofundme will cut you off.

Why do conservatives or other freedom-loving people use them at all?