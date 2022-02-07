Omicron Is Over! and I Still Didn't Get my Free Government COVID Test in the Mail

Great news, everyone! The surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant has peaked and is rapidly sliding back down to pre-omicron levels.

A chart posted by Our World in Data shows quite clearly that omicron is in the rearview mirror. U.S. new daily COVID cases peaked mid-January at just over 803,000 and have been sliding rapidly back down to background-noise status.

More good news: even though the Jan. 2022 peak of new daily cases is over triple the number from Jan. 2021 (which peaked at almost 252,000), hospitalizations are occurring at a rate of about 15% less than a year ago. And omicron’s daily death rate peaked at 7.64 per million people, as opposed to 10.22 per million just a year ago when the delta variant was dominant. This data manifestly confirms that, even though omicron spreads faster than chlamydia at a CNN company picnic, it’s by far the least virulent strain of the coronavirus we’ve seen yet.

One would think that such good news would be shouted from the rooftops by our establishment media and politicians! But that won’t be the case. Instead, watch for the lamestream to continue hyping new cases and extreme outcomes as the Left keeps pushing their mandates and mask-ups. COVID public health policies have morphed into such an incredibly effective way to monitor and hurt those who don’t follow ze orders that we will have to pry these tools from Big Left’s cold, voted-out hands. So plan on the mandates and COVID burkas to stay in place until they’re slapped down by judges and/or voters.

It’s long been evident that the current administration hasn’t been particularly interested in handling the COVID “crisis” in any meaningful way beyond mandating the virus-diminishing shots produced by the previous administration and attempting to take credit for the economy that re-emerges from their devastating shutdowns.

When omicron appeared on the scene and people began calling Biden out on his lack of a plan, the Biden Collective lamely promised to mail out “free” guvmint COVID test kits to everyone. It went about as well as any Democrat nationalized healthcare rollout generally does. From the Collective’s inability to create the simplest-ever online order form without building in a huge snafu, to their abject failure to deliver kits that still work by the time the requester receives them, incompetence ruled the entire operation.

And now, fully three weeks after the 2022 COVID wave has peaked and 19 days after placing my order, I have yet to receive my “free” test kits from the Biden administration. I haven’t even received the promised notification that my tests gave shipped. What a joke. I’d laugh, except for the multi-billion-dollar bill we taxpayers are stuck with, for the Collective’s flailing attempt to look like they’re doing something.

Wouldn’t it have been amazing if the Biden administration had built on Trump’s leadership success by establishing Operation Warp Speed 2: the Cure? COVID infection might have been a non-issue by now. Instead, what’s happened is a humongous pig f*** (pardon the vulgar expression), with multi-billion-dollar contracts being signed between Big Government and Big Pharma, even before shots and therapeutics have been approved by the FDA. Between the mendacious mandaters and the drug and PPE manufacturers, COVID will take its place in history as one of the worst instances of the most cronies ever bellying up to the world’s biggest trough.