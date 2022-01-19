Incompetent Biden Administration's COVID Test-Ordering Website Faceplants on First Day

Please tell me there was SOMEONE among the collective currently running our country who could have put two brain cells together and foreseen this issue. Someone? Anyone?

And it was all going so swimmingly at first. … The Biden Collective launched their much-ballyhooed COVID-19 test ordering website, a day early, yet! I tried it out, as did many of my friends and colleagues, and it worked quickly, easily, and smoothly. We registered our home addresses and promptly received our confirmation emails. So far, so good.

The Biden administration has hammered the competence bar down so low that Leftists everywhere, starved for any small success they could claim, swooned and rejoiced over the incredible feat. The erstwhile-greatest country on earth was able to put up the most basic website, which has but one task to perform: capture the user’s address. Everyone, tremble with awe!

The Biden administration launched the site to obtain a Free at home Covid test a day early!https://t.co/fqWNNnvdVl — ARTISTisans #6ft😷 #NewLifeIn2021#BLACKLIVESMATTER (@ArtisTisans) January 19, 2022

The government site to order 4 free home COVID test kits is up and running. I just ordered ours. Thank you @POTUS. https://t.co/rsdA7N5SkG — Robin Cogan (@RobinCogan) January 18, 2022

The poor things were so happy! But remember — this is the Biden administration we’re talking about. So, naturally, a painfully predictable problem reared its head straight off. It stems from the protections built into the gubmint website that limit orders to one per residential address:

Somehow, no one who worked on this entire project remembered that some people live in apartment buildings.

I know I’m not the first to encounter this issue, but has anyone* living in an apartment building actually been able to order a COVID test through the new government site? * Well, other than the first person in a building, I guess. pic.twitter.com/7VDyRTM9xW — Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) January 18, 2022

And who lives in apartment buildings? First of all, the elderly, aka those most in need of COVID protection.

Secondly, many frontline healthcare aids and providers, many of whom also happen to be Big Left’s precious “underserved” “people of color,” about whom they care sooooooooo much.

And thirdly, leftist voters live in apartments, because most large cities are 70% to 99% Democrat.

It couldn’t be more obvious that the people who worked on the Biden Collective’s latest embarrassment are homogenous elites, safely ensconced in their bougie suburban mansionettes, within their bubble of like-minded friends.

For those of you who live in a multi-family dwelling and would like to order your free kits that you already paid for with your taxes, Forbes suggests some workarounds:

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) said that some people had found a workaround by looking up exactly how their address was listed by USPS. Twitter users also suggested workarounds like entering apartment numbers under the field designated for street addresses rather than under the field designated for apartment numbers.

Forbes also notes that the problem “can be addressed by filling out an online service inquiry,” according to the U.S. Postal Service. Tests can also be ordered by calling 1-800-232-0233.

And so, we will all continue to work around the incompetence of the Biden Collective until the sweet, sainted day arrives when they will be stripped of the power to obstruct and diminish our lives ever again.

Until then, Let’s go, Brandon!