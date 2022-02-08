Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #29: Jeffrey Toobin Is Now the Classiest Guy At CNN

By Stephen Kruiser Feb 08, 2022 12:30 AM ET

This was recorded last week shortly after the news about Jeff Zucker’s departure from CNN was announced.

So yeah, we were judging.

via GIPHY

You will probably notice a little skip almost thirty minutes into the episode. In what may be a first for me, I actually said something that I felt was too much. Our producer Jim was kind enough to edit it out at my request.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TO ME?!?!?

Just heads up: we may not have a new episode this week. There is some very loud construction going on right outside my door and it looks like they are going to be working for a few days.

Or we’ll do it with jackhammers in the background.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before.
