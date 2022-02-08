'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #29: Jeffrey Toobin Is Now the Classiest Guy At CNN

This was recorded last week shortly after the news about Jeff Zucker’s departure from CNN was announced.
So yeah, we were judging.
You will probably notice a little skip almost thirty minutes into the episode. In what may be a first for me, I actually said something that I felt was too much. Our producer Jim was kind enough to edit it out at my request.
WHAT’S HAPPENING TO ME?!?!?
Just heads up: we may not have a new episode this week. There is some very loud construction going on right outside my door and it looks like they are going to be working for a few days.
Or we’ll do it with jackhammers in the background.
Enjoy!