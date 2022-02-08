Podcasts
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Singing the Praises of 1970s Sitcoms

By Stephen Kruiser Feb 08, 2022 12:41 AM ET

After the recent death of the great Howard Hesseman I spent some quality time watching old clips of WKRP in Cincinnati on YouTube.

via GIPHY

I had forgotten how much I enjoyed that show. That got me pondering why it doesn’t get brought up much in conversations about the great American sitcoms. In fact, the 1970s sitcoms don’t get mentioned enough. It was the decade when the sitcom came of age.

I made a list and I checked it twice. This whole episode is an ode to the greatest and funniest decade of television ever.

Enjoy and let me know what your favorite shows are!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice